Corona Sirens
by Allen Forrest / May 23rd, 2023
If this is going on at Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia Canada where else is it going on?
“These patients take up beds and nursing support that would normally be used to treat incoming emergencies. This bed-block forces us to routinely treat strokes, heart attacks, traumas, miscarriages and palliative patients in the hallway.”
— “Visitor ‘overwhelmed’ by crowded emergency at Surrey Memorial Hospital,” Vancouver Sun, 18 May 2023
