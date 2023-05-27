China Suspends Sales of U.S. Company Micron

by Dongsheng News / May 27th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• China suspends sales of U.S. company Micron
• China’s food security faces the challenge of an aging rural workforce
• Two Ming Dynasty ships found in South China Sea
• Tibetan village turned into a large Buddhist art factory

