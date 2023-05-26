Censorship of Indigenous Australians and Palestinians, Stan Grant, Julian Assange, and Truth Tellers

Eminent Australian and Indigenous journalist, Stan Grant, was recently driven to resign from the ABC (the tax-payer-funded Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) as compere of the high-rating Q+A TV program by a flood of devastating racist abuse after he participated in a frank and truthful ABC discussion of the British Crown and genocidal colonialism on 5 continents that prefaced the ABC coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III. Stan Grant, please come back, decent Australia loves you and needs you.

The 235 year and ongoing settler-colonial Australian Aboriginal Genocide has been associated with about 0.1 million violent deaths and 2 million deaths from dispossession, deprivation and disease. Before the British invasion in 1788 there were 350-750 different Indigenous Australian (Aboriginal) tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today and of these all but about 20 are endangered in a process of continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide.

From a qualitative perspective the Australian Aboriginal Genocide and Ethnocide was the worst in human history. The term “Aboriginal Genocide” is not used by the ABC nor by numerous Australian commentators. A Search of the ABC for the term “Aboriginal Ethnocide” yields zero (0) results. Also ignored by the ABC, as UK and US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal.

The WW1 onwards settler-colonial Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 0.1 million violent deaths and about 2 million deaths from imposed deprivation. The first step that the world should insist on immediately is return of full human rights to all 15.5 million Palestinians, noting that half of them are children and three quarters are women and children. The per capita GDP is a deadly $3,500 for Occupied Palestine versus $55,500 for Occupier Apartheid Israel in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Today all of Palestine and parts of Jordan, Lebanon and Syria remain occupied. The 7 million Exiled Palestinians are cruelly excluded from returning to their multi-millennial homeland and from full human rights. The 5.5 million Occupied Palestinians are denied all human rights as set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). 2 million Israeli Palestinians are subject to 60 Nazi-style, race-based discriminatory laws. A Search of the ABC for the term “Palestinian Genocide” yields zero (0 results).

There are detailed accounts comparing the Australian Aboriginal Genocide and the Palestinian Genocide. There is massive censorship of the Palestinian Genocide and ongoing atrocities of Apartheid Israel in a Zionist-subverted, Zionist-perverted, and US lackey Australia. Indeed the ABC bans use of the term “Apartheid” to describe genocidally racist Apartheid Israel.

This massive and genocide-ignoring lying by omission is promoted by the pathologically mendacious and traitorous US Lobby and Apartheid Israel Lobby in Australia. Freedom of speech is crucial for democracy and societal advance – we must expose and oppose maltreatment and censorship of truth tellers.

I have published literally millions of words (overwhelmingly overseas) in 9 huge books, over 100 scientific papers, and hundreds of carefully researched and referenced humanitarian articles. Nevertheless for defending the human rights of Indigenous Palestinians, Indigenous Australians and other horribly violated peoples I have been rendered invisible in Australia in the last dozen years by traitorous Mainstream gate-keepers and false Zionist defamation in the interests of nasty foreign states (the US, UK and Apartheid Israel). I have been banned from Twitter and a Wikipedia entry about me has been removed.

However I have used my voice overseas to vigorously defend variously eminent Australian writers variously subject to abuse and censorship e.g. Julian Assange, Mike Carlton, Scott McIntyre, Dr Sandra Nasr, Yassmin Abdel Magied, Alan Seymour, Michelle Guthrie, Emma Alberici, Essam Al Ghalid, and Stan Grant. There are so many more censored voices.

Decent people must stand up and be counted. The core moral messages from the WW2 Jewish Holocaust – and from all WW2 holocausts, and indeed all genocides and holocausts – are “zero tolerance for racism”, “zero tolerance for lying”, “bear witness”, and “never again to anybody” with the latter including Indigenous Australians and Indigenous Palestinians.

However under either Labor or Coalition Australian Governments a Zionist-perverted and US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of neo-Nazi and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and hence of the evil crime of neo-Nazi Apartheid. Only the decent Australian Greens and a small number of other decent MPs support Palestinian human rights.

Journalists in particular should “bear witness” when fellow journalists and writers are being targeted, vilified and falsely defamed. Indeed on a per capita basis neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel is the world leader for the killing of journalists. The core principles of Humanity are Kindness and Truth, but this is ever being perverted into Racism and Lying. Truth tellers are the guardians of the core ethos of Kindness and Truth.

Decent people must (a) bear witness, (b) support truth tellers, and (c) call out and resolutely apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to all those people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries grossly violating the core ethos of Kindness and Truth. For details and documentation see Countercurrents, 25 May 2023.