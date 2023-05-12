America’s Sanction Idiocy

Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger recently said that everything that increases tensions between China and the U.S. is “stupid, stupid, stupid.” Microsoft Founder Bill Gates believes the U.S. will not “be successful at preventing China from having great chips.” Even American businesses try to get around the country’s export controls and protect their own interests. So what exactly have Washington’s tech sanctions against China achieved? Just like the current debt ceiling crisis, letting U.S. politics bury logic and reason time and time again is rather stupid.