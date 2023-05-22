American Comedian: U.S. Blaming China While Ignoring Own Citizens

by CGTN / May 22nd, 2023

As G7 members, Canada and Italy each has a gross domestic product of only $2 trillion. “That’s what Jeff Bezos spends on a nice steak dinner,” said CGTN Special Commentator Lee Camp. The bloc consists of the U.S. and six vassal states asking if they can shine America’s shoes. But on top of that, the U.S. itself isn’t seeing good times. Their inequality levels are beyond imagination yet the government responds by saying “It’s China’s fault!” Instead of a new Cold War against China, why not choose cooperation?

This article was posted on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 7:01am and is filed under Humor, Video.