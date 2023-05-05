A Glimpse into Homelessness
by Allen Forrest / May 5th, 2023
“The estimated number of homeless people in Canada ranges from 150,000 to 300,000, and the figure has been rising.” — Homelessness Statistics in Canada, 4 February 2023, Statscan
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) counted around 582,000 Americans experiencing homelessness in 2022.
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist.
, or visit Allen's website
.
