Robert F Kennedy kicked off his bid for the Presidency proving he is for pretty much everything present-day politicians are against: He is against military expansion, he is against censorship, against the CIA, against authoritarianism. He’ll get no mainstream media coverage for this! So we’ll give him some air time and discuss his ideas on Redacted. What do you think? Has he got a chance?

Redacted, former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris and his wife Natali, look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda. Read other articles by Redacted , or visit Redacted's website