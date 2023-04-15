Lula da Silva in China

News on China No. 143

by Dongsheng News / April 15th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Lula da Silva in China
• ByteDance posts record earnings
• New Tesla mega factory in Shanghai
• Afrobeat gains popularity in China

