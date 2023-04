In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines injured 6.6 million people, disabled 1.36 million people, caused more than 300,000 excess deaths, and cost the economy an estimated $147 billion in damage — in 2022 alone — according to a new analysis by Humanity Projects, a wing of Portugal-based research firm Phinance Technologies.

Read the full article here.

Listen to my interview with Ed Dowd on the Post-Woke podcast, episode 60, right here — and please share the link! The tide is turning…