Polemics and Breaking the Ad Homimen Rule

There are so many ways to frame a story, skin a cat, so to speak, and make a message lift up from the dry desert of the digital wasteland to somehow precipitate a reaction. Humor, sarcasm, wit, the Jonathan Swift “let them eat a modest proposal” sort of way.

Journalism has slid down a slippery slope, and mostly the legacy media and mainstream media is a dog and pony show, and full of Deep and Shallow state stenographers. I write literary stuff that sometimes ends up here at DV, and it is essay memoir sort of poetic writing. Then, the polemics, the screeds, the rants. I am not sure what else we can do sometimes other than stoke flames, think about the dirty deeds of this system upon system, and then let it rip … with the inent to inform, make fun of, dig deep into the well of contradictory feelings — humor, hate, anger, fear, hope, pessimism.

Sometimes the Chickens Come Home to Roost. Is that the kill switch for someone great like Malcolm X? His words are cancelled in many venues today. Forget about the anti-critical race fools. The liberals hate him: Case in point,

Read: God’s Judgement of White America (The Chickens Come Home to Roost) [Pre-Mecca] Malcolm X. This piece has been cancelled big time. Words, accusations, name calling? Malcolm X.

Now that the show is over, the black masses are still without land, without jobs, and without homes…their Christian churches are still being bombed, their innocent little girls murdered. So what did the March on Washington accomplish? Nothing! The late President has a bigger image as a liberal, the other whites who participated have bigger liberal images also, and the Negro civil rights leaders have now been permanently named the Big Six (because of their participation in the Big Fix?)…but the black masses are still unemployed, still starving, and still living in the slums…and, I might add, getting angrier and more explosive every day.

Was it Reverend West who name-called Barak Obama several out of the park labels? What were the terms he used?

Too many black people are nigger-ized. I would say the first black president has become the first nigger-ized black president… A nigger-ized black person is a black person who is afraid and scared and intimidated when it comes to putting a spotlight on white supremacy and fighting against white supremacy. So when many of us said we have to fight against racism, what were we told? “No, he can’t deal with racism because he has other issues, political calculations. He’s the president of all America, not just black America.” We know he’s president of all America but white supremacy is American as cherry pie. We’re talking about moral issues, spiritual issues, emotional issues. White supremacy has nothing to do with just skin pigmentation, it has to be what kind of person you want to be, what kind of nation we want to be. Democrats and Republicans play on both of those parties in terms of running away from the vicious legacy of white supremacy until it hits us hard. Thank God for Ferguson. Thank God for the young folk of all colors. Thank God for Staten Island and fighting there. Thank God in Baltimore, now the precious folk in Charleston.

So, here we go, now. I know I have been questioned by some readers for my play on words, or, some say, attack on people — playing with reverse psychology and some tagging. When I call politicians generally or specifically putrid humans, or when the term presstitute is used for the stenographers of the media, is this too harsh?

Then, well, Scott Ritter has gravitas, I know, but is it only he who can call Ukrainian followers and blue-and-yellow flag flyers and those Zelensky lovers and closet Nazi lovers, Nazi supporters? Is calling someone who supports Bandera a Nazi, name calling, and off limits?

Now, sure, words like Azov and Zionist and Nazi are plowed together in my work to create, ZioAzovNaziLensky. Is this truly the harsh-harsh wording that gets me the 86 in certain circles? Is it wrong? Is it not playful in a dark comedic way?

How do we navigate this world without utilizing some of all of those George Carlin 8 words not allowed on radio? Or in his case, those were seven?

What is the reality of an apartheid state, which for Israel, for sure, if we utilize that terminology — apartheid and racist — and are we then considered racist and antisemitic? There you go, the slippery slope then, since so many now call Israel a racist state, yet when you call most Israelis racist, that is in turn, well, racist? Nope.

Israel’s “shoot first” policy leads to 2 more Palestinian deaths: These are the 18th and 19th Palestinian deaths at the hands of Israel in the first 25 days of 2023. How do we frame that sick policy? Whose policy is it? In whose name? Shoot to kill. Hateful Jews.

So, looking at the “racists” in Israel, who are Jewish, first, Zionists, well, third, and their Mother Ship, “Israel,” is vaunted by United Snakes of Amnesia’s Israel-Firsters. Again, all names, all fun and games. And, is this wrong, calling, or spelling the USA, as in AmeriKKKa? Do we not have a racists past, present, and future? Is the word racist meant to put into quotation marks? Irony? Questionable use? Come on. DW Griffith. Wow, the full racist movie:

“The Masterpiece of Racist Cinema, Birth of a Nation.” Oh, Woodrow Wilson! In February 1915, upon viewing The Birth of a Nation at a special White House screening, President Woodrow Wilson reportedly remarked, “It’s like writing history with lightning. My only regret is that it is all so terribly true.” This line has appeared in numerous books and articles over the past seventy years.

What was that United-Inbred-Kingdom’s unending racism far and wide? Calling the UK, Inbred, again, what a terrible thing (not). Am I allowed to call Britain, which reverse Churchill, racist?

Churchill was a genocidal maniac. He is fawned over in Britain and held up as a hero of the nation — voted ‘Greatest Briton’ of all time. Below is the real history of Churchill. The history of a white supremacist whose hatred for Indians led to four million starving to death. The man who loathed Irish people so much he conceived different ways to terrorise them. A racist thug who waged war on black people across Africa and in Britain. This is the trial of Winston Churchill, the enemy of all humanity. (source)

Back to “racist” Jews: “Israeli papers and Israeli public figures complained that the movie was anti-Semitic; that it was spreading vicious rumors about their soldiers murdering innocent civilians. So, it seems Israel is admitting — albeit by its fervent denials – that indeed Israeli soldiers committed crimes during 1947-48, even though the movie makes no such direct claim.” That’s Miko Peled, Jew, ex-military, son of a general, son of a Zionist, pro-Palestine guy, in Mint Press News.

The film opens by showing the beauty of pre-Zionist rural Palestine. The film was shot in Jordan, where the landscape is very similar. We see Farha in her village, we meet her father and uncle, and it seems like what one would expect in a Palestinian village in pre-Zionist Palestine. And yet, I could not help feeling that something terrible was brewing. Maybe because I know all too well what had happened to Palestinians in 1947- 48, how the ethnic cleansing campaign had caught most Palestinians by surprise. Maybe because of the countless stories I had heard of how the Zionist assault, like an unexpected storm, came suddenly, violently, and disrupted daily lives and destroyed plans that people had for themselves and their children.

Again, the arbiters of good taste, of what is free speech, and what is paid speech, and what is acceptable speech, and what is off-limits speech, are we allowed some YouTube discussion around Malcolm X’s look at Jewish influence in Civili Rights movement? Wrong, bad, trigger warning worthy?

Is citing James Baldwin right or wrong when looking at Arab-Israeli relations?

This article traces the evolution of James Baldwin’s discourse on the Arab–Israeli conflict as connected to his own evolution as a Black thinker, activist, and author. It creates a nuanced trajectory of the transformation of Baldwin’s thought on the Arab–Israeli conflict and Black and Jewish relations in the U.S. This trajectory is created through the lens of Baldwin’s relationship with some of the major radical Black movements and organizations of the twentieth century: Malcolm X, Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam, and, finally, the Black Power movement, especially the Black Panther Party. Using Baldwin as an example, the article displays the Arab–Israeli conflict as a terrain Black radicals used to articulate their visions of the nature of Black oppression in the U.S., strategies of resistance, the meaning of Black liberation, and articulations of Black identity. It argues that the study of Baldwin’s transformation from a supporter of the Zionist project of nation-building to an advocate of Palestinian rights and national aspirations reveals much about the ideological transformations of the larger Black liberation movement. (“The Shape of the Wrath to Come”: James Baldwin’s Radicalism and the Evolution of His Thought on Israel)

Sure, I suppose we have the Marquess of Queensbury’s rules here, no, for debate, critiques, critical thinking, argumentation, explication, expository writing, opinion pieces? Right, because the rules that the overlords and the controllers and the government henchmen and the Gilded Class, and all of the tyranny of systems and lock-step thinking and educating and doint, yep, they are just fine and so so social just!

Yeah, they treated Jack Johnson so fairly, those white promoters, those whites in general. Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson.

Of course, Ken Burns is the bloke who did the film, and what is that, then, a white guy, writing and directing a film about an unbelievably important black fighter?

Bizarre, no, at the nearing of the 20th Century in AmeriKKKa:

The threats did not end with the election. Obama’s victory produced a spate of racial animosity against him. In Maine, the day after the election, citizens rallied against a backdrop of Black figures hung by nooses from trees. In a Maine convenience store, an Associated Press reporter noted a sign inviting customers to join a betting pool on when Obama would be assassinated. The sign read, “Let’s hope we have a winner.” In Mastic, New York, a woman reported that someone spray-painted a message threatening to kill Obama on her son’s car. In Hardwick, New Jersey, someone burned crosses in the yards of Obama supporters. In Apolacon, Pennsylvania, someone burned a cross on the lawn of a biracial couple. At North Carolina State University, “Kill that nigger” and “Shoot Obama” were spray-painted in the university’s free expression tunnel. At Appalachian State University, a T-shirt was reportedly seen around campus that read “Obama ’08, Biden ’09.” The threats were not simply an East Coast phenomenon. In Midland, Michigan, a man was observed walking around wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe, carrying a handgun, and waving the American flag. He later admitted to the police that the display was in response to Obama’s win. In a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police station, police found a poster of Obama with a bullet going toward his head. At the University of Texas in Austin, Buck Burnette lost his place on the football team for posting on his Facebook page, “All the hunters gather up, we have a nigger in the White House.” In Vay, Idaho, a sign on a tree offered a “free public hanging” of Obama. Parents in Rexburg, Idaho, complained to school officials after second- and third-graders chanted “Assassinate Obama!” on a school bus. A popular White supremacist website got more than two thousand new members the day after the election, compared with ninety-one new members on Election Day. And federal agents arrested Mark M. Miyashiro in December 2008 for threatening to attack and kill Obama during Obama’s scheduled vacation in Hawaii. The Secret Service confiscated a Russian SKS rifle, a collapsible bayonet, and several boxes of ammunition from him. (“Assassinate the Nigger Ape[]”: Obama, Implicit Imagery, and the Dire Consequences of Racist Jokes)

Obama is a terrible person, terrible president, but this? We are not in “AmeriKKKa”? Disgusting these people and their sickness based on one man’s “color of his skin.”

Here, Cornel West:

Mmmhmm. But you know what, things have changed since Obama in regard to that claim. We know based on empirical data that historically black people have been the most anti-war constituency in the history of the nation. After six and a half years with a black president, a black face at the head of the American Empire, the black community waving the flag, defending Obama, defending the status quo… more pro-war. That quick. That fast. If Obama wants to undermine Libya and kill Gaddafi, wave the flag. We protect a black president. If Obama wants to drop bombs on seven countries that happen to be Muslim, we wave the flag and defend the black president. You see, all of a sudden now, blackness becomes, in part, of species of blindness in regard to moral integrity. It’s just a matter of success: he won, he won, we’ve got to defend him. It’s a beautiful thing he won, especially given who he was running against, but Baldwin’s about integrity. He’s about moral consistency. 25,000 bombs dropped year after year under Obama. What did black spokesmen say? Not a mumbling word. Would Baldwin have spoken out? Hell yes. How come? Because he’s got moral integrity. He’s not concerned about popularity. That’s a shift.

And here we are, with American politicians and presidents and ex-presidents and so many unholy AmeriKKKans advocating for the murder of the Russian President, the Russian People. Imagine the gloves are off, and have been for centuries, when it comes to the systems and individuals and cabals of oppression, murdering you, me, the children, literally with their racist Pig Force (cops) and their economic schemes. Who were those money changers anyways that Jesus confronted? Jews!

Is that name calling, or twisting facts in some hateful way? Nope.

Words can be a cudgel, and they are weaponized in the hands of the master race/racist propagandists, from Edward Bernays to Goebbels to the many millions and millions doing the Madison Avenue shoft shoe around facts and truths in order to create a world of lies and deceit and, well, pain.

So, any society, any government, any country, any individual, any group backing a kill list, open to all, in 2022, well, that I say is a many splendid thing for the perverted, the sick, the racist, the murderers, the whores of war, the prostitutes of human pain. Yes, UkroNaziLandia is a Nazi Land, and, yes, the head honcho, so to speak, is a Jewish Nazi Loving Fascist, who is fawned over by Jews and Christians alike, from Holly-Dirt pukes, to celebrity billionaires. What an unholy alliance.

US gov’t backs Ukrainian kill lists targeting journalists, kids!

ACAB, is that a bad thing to pull out as a sign at a protest? Are the all bastards, as in All Cops are Bastards, or All Cops are Bad? Is this hate speech? Come on.

We are at that point, no, where the Yale and Harvard types, and dozens of other controlling agencies of education, attempt to rein in what is and isn’t acceptable discourse, business classes, science, journalism, and what have you. God forbid that any of us go outside the Ivory Towers and the silos of the higher education freaks. God forbid us from thinking and shouting at the same time. Words, labels, expletives.

What is allowable when talking about the corruption of Ukraine, of ZioAzovNaziLensky, and all the hit squads, and his pogroms of Orthodox Church elimination? Is this kosher? “How the Ukrainian Nationalist Movement Post-WWII was Bought and Paid for by the CIA.” Listen here!

Is Bill Hicks too much? Too many bad words, too much ad hominem? Put a trigger warning on him and Dave Chappel, others?

And, so, when do those cuss words come out? In a lumber yard? In a coal mine? In a union shop?

Imagine this, Amy “Soros” Goodman, now is that name calling? Right, look at her funders.

Here, terrible show, terrible one sided bullshit.

“20 Days in Mariupol”: Meet the Ukrainian Filmmaker Who Risked His Life Documenting Russian Siege

Now, listen to Hedges on Danny Haiphong’s show, today. Quit a different viewpoint, and others. George Galloway was cancelled twice when he set up venues to oppose the NATO war, the tanks and F-16s going to UkroNaziLand. Being shut out is Hedges’ theme … he calls Kagan a pimp for war. As in Nuland’s hubby, another pimp or prostitute for war. Too tough?

Then, Ritter, and he is being attacked, name called, by the Wall Street (Criminals) Journal (sic). From Ritter’s Consortium News piece:

The Ramstein meeting was hampered by concern within the German Parliament over the optics associated with Germany providing tanks which would be used to fight Russians in Ukraine. This angst was perhaps best captured by Petr Bystron of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party. “German tanks [fighting] against Russia in Ukraine,” Bystron challenged his colleagues, “remember, your grandfathers tried to do the same trick, together with [Ukrainian nationalists] Melnik, Bandera and their supporters. “The result was immense suffering, millions of casualties on both sides and, eventually, Russian tanks came here, to Berlin. Two of those tanks remain on permanent display nearby, and you must keep this in mind when you pass them by every morning,” Bystron said, referring to the two Soviet T-34 tanks at the Tiergarten memorial to fallen Soviet soldiers.

Scott Ritter and Diane Sare talk about being criticized by the WSJ,

Names, labels, epithets. Yellow Journalism? Pressitutes? Man, using the term “crazy” is not cool in my other lives, i.e. social worker, teacher, Special Olympics coach. But, here, is it allowed?

We’ll leave it at that, and if you watch this one, Tara Reade is on talking about her accusations of rape by Joe Senator Biden! Yikes. Calling someone a rapist? In quotes?