Why Would Anyone Ever Assume We’re Not Being Manipulated 24/7?

So many people I know get very defensive when I discuss the plandemic machinations. They either can not accept that manipulation is the standard operating procedure for those in charge or that they would ever be gullible enough to be tricked on a regular basis.

That’s when I tell them about the Gruen Transfer.

Victor Gruen was an Austrian architect who loved the cafes and public squares of Vienna. Upon starting work in the U.S., Gruen was responsible for something that came to be known as the Gruen Transfer (or Gruen Effect). As he aimed to re-create environments from his youth, he ended up inspiring a very insidious reality.

The Gruen Transfer manipulates people into losing track of time and purpose — making them more susceptible to spending and impulse shopping. They’re deliberately overwhelmed by sensory input and become more pliable as consumers.

Case in point: “IKEA’s store layout is a ‘fixed path’ design — there’s a designated road that you must follow, and it guides you through the store in one direction. In most stores, customers only see about 33% of the merchandise on offer. But IKEA’s fixed path approach means you stay in the store longer, and you get exposed to most of the brand’s products.

“By using a fixed path design, IKEA can methodically apply the Gruen Transfer to their experience. Customers are overexposed to light, sound, color, texture, and even smell in the store. And when they’ve had enough, they’ve only made it halfway through the store. Once the Gruen Effect takes hold, customers throw things in the cart they never intended to buy but look attractive at the moment.”

This contemplation reminded me of previous writing I’ve done on casinos and entrainment. So, I’ll re-share some of that, too.

Despite a “deadly pandemic,” the Las Vegas Strip had $13.6 billion in total revenue in 2020, with almost $5 billion attributed to gaming.

Casino owners are fully aware that they are parasites with no redeeming social value. Therefore, they must actively program their “guests” into becoming willing subjects in a horrifying experiment. A few (of many) examples:

You play with chips instead of real money to reduce the impact of your losses.

They give out free alcohol and if you spend enough money, you might get complimentary meals and possibly even a room.

No clocks can be found inside the casino and you won’t find any views of the outside world. When kept out of touch, you are more susceptible to aligning with the rhythms of this artificial environment.

On the rare occasion when someone hits on a slot machine, you will bear witness to an orgy of light and sound — increasing your desire to also be a “winner.”

“Casinos are intentionally designed to be labyrinthine,” explains journalist, Steven John. “There are no straight aisles leading to exits or clear pathways from one section of the playing floor to the next. Instead, curving paths and strategically placed gaming sections are intended to catch your attention as you wander through, convincing you to stop and try a round of roulette or throw a few dollars into a poker machine when you were originally on your way to the restroom or even out the exit.”

Let’s recap: We live in a society in which all of the above manipulations are widely known and widely accepted. Yet, it’s estimated that global casinos and online gambling generate at least $227 billion in revenue per year.

So yeah, we know we’re being played but yet, so many of us willingly go along.

Sound familiar?

If mainstream businesses are run in such a psychologically devious way, why would you imagine the government, intelligence agencies, and transnational corporations aren’t doing far worse? I mean, aren’t they also parasites with no redeeming social value?

It all comes down to a concept called entrainment.

We each have our rhythms. Our 24-hour circadian cycle informs us when to eat, sleep, etc. It also explains why long-distance travel can be so exhausting. Eventually, however, we can and often do adapt to other rhythms. This is entrainment in action.

In technical terms, entrainment refers to “an individual’s chrono-biological, physical, and behavioral relationship with their environment.” Our brainwaves will “naturally synchronize to the rhythm of periodic external stimuli, such as flickering lights, speech, music, or tactile stimuli.” Re-read the above section on casinos for a reminder of how easily this reality can be exploited for nefarious gains.

Depending on your age, you can certainly identify imposed trends that caused your collective biology/psychology to adapt to an anti-nature, profit-driven rhythm. Television, automobiles, suburban sprawl, 9-to-5 jobs, desk jobs, computers, cell phones, social media, pharmaceuticals — the list goes on, as does the reprogramming.

Bad News: Everything you claim to like or value or believe is quite possibly the result of conscious manipulation of your brainwaves. And now, they’ve got neural implants, microchips, digital currency, and worse in store for us. A State-Intelligence-Corporate cabal is hard at work — 365/24/7 — to control, impoverish, enslave, and dehumanize you.

Good News: When your circadian rhythms are thrown off by, say, working a night shift or traveling across time zones, you can actively correct the glitch and recapture control of your physiology. The same goes for the entrainment being imposed upon you by the powers that shouldn’t be. The choice, as always, is yours.

Whose rhythm is guiding your life?