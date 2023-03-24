Who Has Right on Their Side?

In Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, the character Dr. Stockmann says:

The majority never has right on its side. Never I say! That is one of those social lies against which an independent, intelligent man must wage war. Who is it that constitute the majority of the population in a country? Is it the clever folk or the stupid? I don’t imagine you will dispute the fact that at present the stupid people are in an absolutely overwhelming majority all the world over. But, good Lord!—you can never pretend that it is right that the stupid folk should govern the clever ones! [the crowd cries out] Oh yes—you can shout me down, I know! But you cannot answer me. The majority has might on its side-unfortunately; but right it has not. I am in the right—I and a few other scattered individuals. The minority is always in the right.