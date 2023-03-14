Video Proves Joe Rogan WAS RIGHT About Bill Gates!

by The Jimmy Dore Show / March 14th, 2023

Bill Gates is not a medical doctor, not a virologist, not a scientist and not even a college graduate, yet we as a society hang on his every word when it comes to proper response to a viral pandemic. Why? It probably has something to do with the millions of dollars he’s “donated” to the World Health Organization and otherwise spent to become a go-to mouthpiece for a range of financial interests, from food to vaccines. Jimmy and guest Robert F. Kennedy jr. discuss how Gates made $500 million off of the COVID vaccines he was wildly promoting, then cashed out and started acknowledging that the vaccines aren’t actually all that great.

Follow Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr

