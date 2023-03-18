Two Sessions Summary

News on China No. 139

by Dongsheng News / March 18th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Two Sessions Summary
• New National Data Office
• China’s Historical Mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia
• Modern Feminism in China

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 6:19am and is filed under China, Economy/Economics, Feminism, Finance, Politics, Technology, Video.