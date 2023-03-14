The Untainted Eyes of the Unschooled
by Allen Forrest / March 14th, 2023
One year in Italy with their eyes open would be worth more than three at Oxford; and six months in the fields with a platyscopic lens would teach them strange things about the world around them that all the long terms at Harrow and Winchester have failed to discover to them. But that would involve some trouble to the teacher.
What a misfortune it is that we should thus be compelled to let our boys’ schooling interfere with their education!
— Grant Allen, Post-Prandial Philosophy, 1894
