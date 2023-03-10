The Two Sessions | Explained

The Two Sessions, or Lianghui in Mandarin, are the simultaneous meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The National People’s Congress is a legislative body and the highest authority of the Chinese state. The Consultative Conference is a united front political advisory and consultation organization with no legislative or executive functions. During the Two Sessions, the state goals for the rest of the year are established.
