Local Officials Become Influencers

News on China No. 137

by Dongsheng News / March 4th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Local officials become influencers
• Schools strengthen digital education
• Expanding GM soybean and corn areas
• Iraq will use yuan in oil trade with China

