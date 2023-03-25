Historic Meeting between Xi and Putin

News on China No. 140

by Dongsheng News / March 25th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Historic meeting between Xi and Putin
• Hong Kong announces industrial policy for the first time
• Baidu unveiled its version of ChatGPT

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 10:25am and is filed under China, Hong Kong, Russia, Video, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping.