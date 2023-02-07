Melbourne University Backs Racist and Anti-Semitic IHRA



In 2022 Melbourne University (MU), formerly Australia’s top university, succumbed to racist Zionist subversion by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish staff and students as anti-Semitic for criticism of Israeli Apartheid. MU has now adopted the false, racist and defamatory International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of anti-Semitism that is anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, and near-comprehensively genocide-ignoring and holocaust-ignoring.

Not content with merely falsely defaming anti-racist students and staff as “anti-Semites” for criticizing Israeli Apartheid, the Melbourne University Management (MUM) administers a Code of Conduct that now implicitly includes the false, racist, defamatory, anti-Semitic and holocaust-ignoring IHRA Definition of anti-Semitism. The MUM thus threatens the free speech of staff and students at MU.

The IHRA Definition of anti-Semitism is:

(a). anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish humanitarians opposed to genocidally racist Zionism, Zionist ethnic cleansing, Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide that has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million) since the British invasion of the long-lived Ottoman Caliphate (1517-1924) in 1914 for oil and imperial hegemony;

(b). anti-Arab anti-Semitic by falsely defaming anti-racist Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims opposed to Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide; and

(c). near-comprehensively holocaust ignoring by referring to “The Holocaust” and ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its allies through violence and deprivation), namely (people killed by violence and deprivation in brackets) the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed by the Nazis), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with food-denying Australian complicity), and the Polish Holocaust (6 million Poles killed by Nazi Germany). Indeed the IHRA Definition ignores about 70 other genocide and holocaust atrocities including 30 involving Australia), this making the IHRA the most egregious holocaust-ignoring organization in the world.

The IHRA Definition of “antisemitism” lists 11 false examples of assertions that could be regarded as anti-Jewish anti-Semitic. Space does not permit detailed exposition here, but all 11 examples can be shown to be utterly false assertions designed to damage and defame anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of genocidally racist Zionism and of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing, child-abusing, mother -abusing, women-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide.

Racism and bigotry in general are still serious and persistent problems in the 21st century, but the Zionist IHRA Definition makes false and malicious assertions about just one example of racism, namely anti-Jewish anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism exits in 2 equally repugnant forms, anti-Jewish anti-Semitism against 18 million mostly culturally Semitic Jews, and anti-Arab anti-Semitism against 300 million ethnically Semitic Arabs and 2,000 million mostly culturally Semitic Muslims.

However, in the 21st century, anti-Jewish anti-Semitism is largely expressed only verbally by fringe neo-Nazi groups who are not unlike the Zionists in their fanatical and racist hatreds. However anti-Arab anti-Semitism has been associated with an estimated 32 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million) and deprivation (27 million and mostly children) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the 9/11 atrocity that killed 3,000 innocent people.

Genocidally racist Zionism is based on utterly false premises. Thus, there is no non-Biblical evidence for the Hebrew Exodus from Egypt, the Kingdom of David and Solomon, or the Exile of Jews from Palestine under the Romans. Indeed, the cultural and ethnic descendants of the Palestinian Jews at the time of Jesus are today’s sorely oppressed Palestinians whose genocidally racist Jewish Israeli oppressors largely descend from Berber, Yemeni and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE.

The Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jews, that politically dominate Zionism and Apartheid Israel, descend from Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism (indeed DNA analysis shows that I am largely Ashkenazi Jewish with zero Middle Eastern Semitic contribution, this being confirmed by several centuries of recorded family history).

True Orthodox Jews reject Zionism for theological and humanitarian reasons, and a huge body of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish leaders, scholars, writers and humanitarian activists (notably Nobel Laureates and South African heroes in the fight against South African Apartheid) condemn Zionism and the crimes of Israeli Apartheid. Indeed anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollman (NYU): “Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis”.

Of the 35 countries that are members of the IHRA: (1) all are European; (2) the 5 located outside Europe (Argentina, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel, and the US) were all created based on the genocide of the Indigenous People; (3) 9 members were part of the genocidal WW2 Nazi Germany Alliance; (4) 4 (the US, UK, France and Apartheid Israel) are nuclear terrorist states; (5) 28 belong to the 30-member nuclear-armed NATO that accepts mass incineration of billions of men, women and children as an acceptable military strategy; (6) 14 were notably involved in the brutal conquest and genocide of Indigenous non-European people over 5 centuries; (7) only 2 (Austria and Ireland) have had the moral decency to sign and ratify the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW); and (8) all but 3 shockingly voted No to the annual UNGA Anti-Nazi Resolution in 2022 that condemns Nazism, neo-Nazism and related racist obscenities.

Not surprisingly, the racist and mendacious IHRA Definition has been condemned by scholars around the world and by over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations.

Because MU has been regarded as the top Australian university this attack by MU Management on the core academic ethos of Kindness, Truth, and Free Speech also constitutes a grave attack on the reputation of all 43 Australian universities and indeed of Australia. Unfortunately, US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of utterly repugnant Apartheid. The Australian Coalition Opposition, and the Labor Government have disgracefully adopted the anti-Semitic IHRA Definition. Politicians who support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia. Accordingly, decent anti-racist Australians simply cannot vote 1 for either the Coalition or Labor in Australia’s preferential voting system.

Two decades ago I concluded a detailed analysis entitled “Current academic censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities” with 8 concrete suggestions, the last of which stated: “viii. Finally, we should publicly insist that universities that constrain free speech are not fit for our children.” Friends, graduates, staff and students of Melbourne University, of all Australian universities, and indeed of all universities in the world, must take action to save this formerly great institution of learning from this egregious, genocidally racist Zionist attack on the core human and academic ethos of Kindness and Truth.

For a detailed and highly documented account including detailed demolitions of the IHRA’s false and malicious 11 examples of asserted “antisemitism” see Gideon Polya, “Melbourne University Adopts Anti-Semitic & Holocaust-Ignoring IHRA Definition Of Anti-Semitism,” Countercurrents, 5 February 2023. For numerous anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish opinions Google “Jews Against Racist Zionism” and “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”.