Let the Bandwagon Play On!

How do I then deftly move from housing as a human right (my last piece in DV is about housing, a job, my interviews, and getting the boot, i.e., not getting hired for a job I am perfect for — What’s It All About, Alfie?), and from the discrimination of this culture on all levels, but also in housing, against the non-White non-Hispanic, into the next and the next topic on my mind?

Vaccination Bandwagon gone rogue

How will I be able to tie in what I have expressed in THAT piece into something around the issues, say, confronting the County where I live giving students-parents until Wednesday to prove their kiddos are up-to-date on vaccinations, or some sort of exception? While the Covid Crack Shots are not mandatory, anymore, that is, but really, it’s the bandwagon effect that makes them “mandatory” (why now have your children NOT gotten that life affirming, life saving mRNA?). Imagine what sorts of shots these kids have received outside of the mRNA madness, and to be honest, most kids have been double boosted.

Oregon requires immunization against 11 vaccine-preventable diseases. They are given in many iterations, many boosters, and, well, go to the CDC here: Birth to 15 Months and then scroll two inches to here: 18 Months to 18 Years

Tetanus

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Polio

Varicella (chickenpox)

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A

Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type B) – only for children under five years old

Those listed above are only a fraction of what the CDC lists. It is absolutely scary. You do not need RFK, Jr., to tell you why so many jabs mixed in with other jabs at birth and during the first 6 years of life are bad news bears. (Oh, man, the anti-RFK, Jr., bandwagon is huge!) And it’s not just about a perservative:

I covered a new documentary, in French w/ English subtitles, over at Hormones Matter: “Injecting Aluminum: Documentary Questions Vaccine Safety“:

A new film airing in May, Injecting Aluminum, looks at a specific aspect of the vaccine “debate” through what easily is the one giant Gordian knot metaphor of the entire vaccine injury and death history – the adjuvant aluminum hydroxide developed in the 1920s as the “best” optimizer of the immune response when injecting the disease. The subtitle of 90-minute film by director Marie-Ange Poyet, How Toxic are Vaccines?, really takes the air out of the sails of the pro-vaccine-and-never-question-the-vaccinologist zealots. In fact, it’s the Gordian knot we can cut away: disentangling an impossible knot but cutting that damned thing, or finding a loophole through creative and robust outside the box thinking: Turn him to any cause of policy,

The Gordian Knot of it he will unloose,

Familiar as his garter — Shakespeare, Henry V, Act 1 Scene 1. 45–47

Any critical thinking around what goes into a hypodermic needle and injected into baby’s body, that then is the new Labelling Questioners as Anti-Science Bandwagon!

Covid19 (SARS or MERS, anyone) Bandwagon

Source: The COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Get into the weeds to understand this SARS-MERS thing, the Covid 19 thing, those bio-tech untested mRNA jabs: “When ‘Mutated Lab Made Viruses’ Are Used on Captive Monkeys…

Don’t judge! Science is hard. Sasha Latypova

Less humorous explanation of the monkey business: the C-19 potions are designed, financed, and made by DARPA/DOD/BARDA and related clown agencies via consortia of defense contractors including Pfizer who are paid huge sums of money, are not in control of the entire supply chain and product, and are promised protection by the government. The paperwork Pfizer submitted to the FDA reflects this fact: it is a prop in a play called “vaccine development and approval” and that’s why it looks so unprofessional, full of gaping holes and obvious fraud. The FDA is of course fully complicit in this and continues to pretend to “authorize” these military biowarfare agents as pharmaceuticals.

But certainly for the present age, which prefers the sign to the thing signified, the copy to the original, representation to reality, the appearance to the essence… illusion only is sacred, truth profane. Nay, sacredness is held to be enhanced in proportion as truth decreases and illusion increases, so that the highest degree of illusion comes to be the highest degree of sacredness. — Ludwig Feuerbach (Preface to the second edition of The Essence of Christianity)

Even Hegel understood the problems engendered by Capitalism. And in the sixties Debord tracked the direction of western capitalism and sketched with remarkable clarity the history and also created a sense of aesthetics that felt innately radical and subversive. Seeing the fundamental sickness of the Capitalist system was not new. Today, nothing is left of that radical quality, certainly not in the arts or academia. Increasingly there is a rote reflexive hatred of Marx, Freud, Communism, Mao, Stalin, and Fidel. The Frankfurt School is attacked, more from the left than the right, and self identifying left publications embrace the most reactionary of positions (Jacobin comes to mind, of course) on the pandemic protocols. And capitalism is viewed as if it is Nature, a god created fact. — John Steppling

Pre-employment Google Check Bandwagon & the All-Female Band?

But, in the end, this latest job rejection, what is it all about, Haeder, many ask? Do they Google you and find THESE anti-this, anti-that, pro-this, pro-that articles and then see you/ME are/is not part of their band wagon?

I have been interviewed more than a dozen times here in Lincoln County (Pop. 50,000) the last 24 months. Every interview “team” has been comprised of 100 percent female (she, her, hers) about 90 percent of the time, and then other times, six out of seven, she-her-hers.

I grew up with strong women — my mom had to divorce her first husband because he had Vancouver, BC mafia after him for gambling debts. She was an amazing force in Paris when we were kids over there, and amazing in Tucson, when she ended up there after divorcing my father, US Military. She had to bury her daughter at 23 after she was struck on her motorcycle in Kamloops. My grandmother Kirk, another strong Scottish woman, who ended up in Canada working her tail off. Aunt who opened a fancy restaurant with two other strong women. Aunts that were midwives, and aunt who was a nurse who managed her husband’s surgical and general medicine practice. Strong women left and right. My wife is an incredibly strong woman on many levels, not just because she puts up with me, but her entire life has been struggle and trauma and success!

Ahh, but now, in my world, with so many not-so-strong women in my midst interviewing me, which is a form of critical judgement, and to be truthful, the fix is in when it comes to me, one lone guy, now older, applying for case managers and non-profit this or that position, and the team that interviews me and for which would be working with the new hire are all women.

Band Wagons, man. Circle those wagons from whichever self-righteous perch you and your clan find yourself in.

Again, this is all speculation, but you gotta be me to know speculation is also reality! Even when it comes to vaccinations and what the band wagon effect does to society (today, 2/12, that big band wagon event — Love it, or Leave us Star Spangled Banner, F-18 Super Bowl Flyover).

But, here I am, working with mostly women, as a special Olympics basketball coach. And, while I get turned down for a four-county kick-ass job I am more than passionate about and qualified for, I am on the Special Needs bus to learn how to drive that bus and get to know the routes and students.

So, this essay shifts to the band wagons within the female persuasion clan.

Now now, there are many parents coming out to support these teams, and while there are two-gender homes, many of the special youth have been growing up with moms, aunts, grandmothers.

Facts: The unfortunate correlation between a child with special needs and a marriage, though, is that the amount of participation from each parent can vary based upon how they are handling the issue emotionally. Tragically, there is a high rate of men who simply focus on work while leaving a mother to raise the child at home, creating a distance. This is not true for all fathers. However, far too often we receive phone calls from mothers who find themselves addressing their child’s needs on their own, either due to divorce or simple emotional distance.

Not all men are the ones who cave and leave, that’s for sure. But I am seeing over several states a majority of women caregivers, parental figures, and social services providers, aides, teachers, and such.

I wouldn’t exchange all the rewarding work I have done with both youth and adults with developmental disabilities for this kick-ass job I just got “railroaded out of.” You see, the job I applied for was compliance worker for Fair Housing Coalition of Oregon. That was Oct. 2022. No word until two weeks ago, 2/2/2023. Asking me if I’d put my resume and cover letter into the ring for this outreach specialists since the person writing me thought I was definitely qualified to do the job.

WAR Bandwagon (Crocodile Tears When They Strike up the Band, Super Bowl Sunday!)

Oh that web so many people have woven in their personal and work lives. Tangled when we practice to deceive is what Walter Scott had as one famous lines in Scott’s epic poem, Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field. My entire life has been that complicated web, but not because I have gone out to deceive, but because I have not set forth deception, and I have been true to myself, honest with others, and forthright in a world where more and more people are “acting” and playing roles with a modicum of heart in their work if it involves social work. There are great people in social services, don’t get me wrong. But more and more the world of that arena is all about acting, Thespian crap, show and tell, bells and whistles, and now “Your Zoom Presence — How to Make Yourself into a Star” is what rules.

I could go on and on, but this is a minor speed bump in my road called life. Pissed off? Sort of, but not really, though angry at the systems of repression and oppression and how the world I sort of run in is now made up of the ghosting and cancelling and intolerance of this modern end game of confirmation bias and only listening to what one bandwagon is blasting on its Propaganda Speakers.

Until I am still working as a school bus trainee in progress. With old people with their biases and backward thinking, and me, again, not on their bandwagon. Imagine, old guys telling me they hate Russia and Russians. No, they are not from Russia, nor did they have anyone from Russia or who fought in the Great Patriotic War. They just hate people they have never met, rendezvoused with or broke bread with. All those horrific propaganda movies, all that Russia Gate lunacy (Bandwagon), and yet, these 77-year-old truckers who are now school busing, hate a people and country they never knew or will never know.

Oh,my, they are equal opportunity racists, because they hate China and Chinese equally. That is one earth-killing nuclear war bandwagon!

And theses bus drivers hate their $19 an hour part-time bus driving gig, with precious K12 cargo, and hate the three cameras in the buses and the smart tablet that tracks acceleration, idling, route, stops, hard stops, but they will never begrudge a dollar to the obscene pimps of war: This is America’s Biggest band playing in that Bandwagon called MIC:

All that money going to new nuclear missiles, strategic bombers (the newly revealed B-21), submarines and so on, which in total will cost $1.7 trillion, according to congressional numbers—all in all an impressive escalation. So, $1 billion for each bomber made by Northrop Grumman (the Air Force began planning for the B-21 in 2011 and awarded the major development contract in 2015. The B-21 is expected to make its first flight in 2023 and enter service by 2027) is no big deal. Imagine that, one guy has to pay for hearing aids, at age 77, to the tune of $7000 or $9000 for a pair. Imagine the cognitive dissonance and retrograde thinking and imploding critical analyses skills with that two plus two equals three equation.

So it goes, sisters and brothers. You get older, you get more radical with each day, you get tired of lies, fakes, faux concepts, marketing, and merchandizing death and co-option, and then you, or I, become not jaded or cynical, but emancipated. Or even more decoupled from the fraudulent nature of almost every angle and every silo this sad sack of a country has propped up to destroy the world.

You realize you have never been on any bandwagon, so, as James Howard Kunstler states, we are in a Cluster Fuck Nation Bandwagon.

Final Run of that Big Bandwagon — DoD!

This is 24 years behind the times: “A Brief History of U.S. Interventions: 1945 to the Present” by William Blum, June 1999. And I know several of the parents today wondered why I left my cap on, turned away from the American flag, bowed my head, and looked sad when the stupid Star Spangled Banner came on the speakers at the beginning of the tourney. I was already standing in the bleachers, but I usually sit, bow my head, and leave my hat or cap on.

One of Blum’s last points in 2017: “The Anti-Empire Report #153: Cold War Number One: 70 years of daily national stupidity Cold War Number Two: Still in its youth, but just as stupid”

The Cold War strategist, George Kennan, wrote prophetically: “Were the Soviet Union to sink tomorrow under the waters of the ocean, the American military-industrial establishment would have to go on, substantially unchanged, until some other adversary could be invented. Anything else would be an unacceptable shock to the American economy.”6 Writer John Wight has described the new Cold War as being “in response to Russia’s recovery from the demise of the Soviet Union and the failed attempt to turn the country into a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington via the imposition of free market economic shock treatment thereafter.”

And there this rambling essay ends. Stupidity and cancel culture and ingrained hatred of Russia and Venezuela and Cuba and Nicaragua and Iran and Chine and North Korea, those are the drools coming from a half-brained rabid society. The spiritual rabies crosses all political boundaries, all camps, all silos.