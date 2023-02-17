Freedom of Speech Victory in New York State!

Last summer, New York’s dictator… I mean, governor, Kathy Hochul, signed multiple new laws ostensibly in response to a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY.

One of the bills related to “online hate” and required social media companies to report “hateful” content.

In December 2022, Rumble (the free speech video-sharing platform) sued New York — citing the law as unconstitutional

This week, Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. ruled on Rumble’s complaint and blocked the law, saying:

Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express ‘the thought that we hate.’

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski promptly tweeted: “The founding fathers would be proud today.”