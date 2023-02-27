Former CIA Officer McGovern on Ukraine, NATO and Nord Stream at UN Security Council

On February 22, 2023, former CIA analyst turned political activist Ray McGovern addresses the United Nations Security Council on Russia-U.S. relations. McGovern emphasizes the need to understand Russia’s security concerns and to push forward with diplomacy. McGovern was a CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990 and in the 1980s directed the National Intelligence Estimates and produced the President’s Daily Brief. Upon his retirement, he received the Intelligence Commendation Medal, which he returned in 2006 to protest CIA involvement in torture.

This video was produced by the United Nations and therefore may be republished by citizens around the world under a creative community license. Since the majority of the local press ignored this speech, we republished it today to raise awareness.