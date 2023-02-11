Chinese Weather Balloon over the U.S.

News on China No. 134

by Dongsheng News / February 11th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• 4 new U.S. military bases in the Philippines
• Chinese weather balloon over the U.S.
• “Peace Ark”, the Navy’s hospital ship
• Chinese scientists cloned three “super cows”

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at 7:02am and is filed under "Aid", China, Militarism, Philippines, Science/Technology.