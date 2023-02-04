Bolivia and China Agreement for CBC Consortium to Mine Lithium

News on China No. 133

by Dongsheng News / February 4th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Bolivia and China agreement for CBC consortium to mine lithium
• 892 million trips for the Chinese new year
• Extension of rights for migrant workers
• The challenges of football in China

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 8:36am and is filed under Bolivia, China, Labor, Migration/Migrants, Mining, Sports, Transportation, Video.