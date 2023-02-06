An Objective Look at U.S. Foreign Policy

Interview with Margaret Kimberley

Events continue to unfold at a quickening pace. Facing an alarming escalation in tensions around the world, we asked Margaret Kimberley for her current thoughts. We focus on the realities of the international power struggle unfolding in real time, specifically addressing the role of the U.S. in the tensions and its capacity to reduce them.

We are grateful to Margaret Kimberley for sharing her valuable and courageous views. The interview was arranged by John Rachel, Director of the Peace Dividend Project. The Peace Dividend strategy is not a meme or a bumper sticker. It is an end-to-end methodology for challenging the political establishment and removing from power those compromised individuals who work against the interests of the great majority of U.S. citizens. The only hope for our hyper-militarized nation is each and every one of us having a decisive voice in determining the future we want for ourselves and our children.

*****

Margaret Kimberley is Executive Editor and Senior Columnist of Black Agenda Report. Her book, Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents was published in 2020 by Steerforth Press. She is a recipient of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromising Integrity in Journalism, and the Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press’ 2021 Women in Media Award. And she is also a board member of Consortium News.

Ms. Kimberley is a contributor to the anthologies In Defense of Julian Assange, Capitalism on a Ventilator: the Impact of COVID-19 on China and the U.S., and Killing Trayvons: An Anthology of American Violence. Her activism includes membership on the Administrative Committee of the United National Antiwar Coalition, the Coordinating Committee of Black Alliance for Peace, and the Board of Directors of the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation.

She has appeared in national and international media including CGTN, RT, Al Mayadeen, Deutsche Welle (DW), Al Jazeera English, and Sky News.