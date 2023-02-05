5 Questions for Drag Queens and their Enablers

Questions provoked by the widespread decision to expose young children to drag performances:

1. Why are prepubescent children being taught about sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation? It’s one thing if a child has same-sex parents and other kids ask questions about it. Some basic details should be shared. Beyond that, why would a 6-year-old need to understand sex — never mind crossdressing, stripping, etc.? Who are these programs “helping”?

2. Why is drag so over-represented in Pride events? Crossdressing does not make you gay. The concept of drag is a niche entertainment field yet it dominates Gay Pride festivities as if it has anything to do with L, G, or B. Why do gay people allow their celebrations to be fronted by men in drag who may or not even be gay and, at most, represent only a minuscule fraction of the LGB community?

3. Why do grown men (or women) want to dance and gyrate half-naked in front of children in the first place? Regardless of their individual intentions, they are normalizing behavior that should be seen by kids as a serious red flag.

4. Why are we so afraid to name what we see? When men wear exaggerated (and incredibly sexist) “female” outfits and grind for money from school kids, why not name precisely what we are witnessing? Is everyone so afraid of cancellation scare tactics that they’ll remain silent as innocent people of all ages become victims?

5. Why is drag accepted and celebrated while blackface is shunned? Imagine if #woke parents brought their kindergarteners to a show in which white performers pretended to be black — you know, to teach tots about critical race theory and all. Justifiably, there would be outrage. But somehow, it’s okay for men to dress in stylized outfits that essentially mock womanhood. The hypocrisy and misogyny are standard operating procedure for the “left.”

The house of cards being interrogated above cannot stand up to even the most cursory examination. So, if something feels obviously wrong or creepy, you have the freedom to reject it.

Sure, the straw man crowd will call you names. But that’s a small price to pay in the name of protecting children while maintaining your ability to think critically.

As more people snap out of the current trance, you will have plenty of allies.