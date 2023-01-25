Through the Looking Glass
by Allen Forrest / January 25th, 2023
″When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
— Lewis Caroll, Through the Looking Glass
