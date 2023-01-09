A visit to the Welling Court Mural Project

all we are saying…

Today, I took a photo walk around the Welling Court Mural Project in Astoria, Queens, NYC.

“Imagine a city where graffiti wasn’t illegal, a city where everybody could draw whatever they liked. Where every street was awash with a million colors and little phrases. Where standing at a bus stop was never boring. A city that felt like a party where everyone was invited, not just the estate agents and barons of big business. Imagine a city like that and stop leaning against the wall — it’s wet.” (Banksy)

“I believe we cannot escape our destiny to create whatever it is we make — jazz, a wooden spoon, or graffiti on the wall.” (Orson Welles)

“Art is for everybody.” (Keith Haring)

“The walls are the publishers of the poor.” (Eduardo Galeano)