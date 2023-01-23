The Resurrection of George Orwell

How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe Benjamin Abelow
Secret Power: WikiLeaks and Its Enemies Stefania Maurizi
Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb
A Participatory Economy Robin Hahnel
One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein Whitney Webb
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein Whitney Webb
The Trillion Dollar Silencer: Why There Is So Little Anti-War Protest in the United States Joan Roelofs
Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union Scott Ritter
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
by Kim Petersen / January 23rd, 2023
This article was posted on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at 9:22am and is filed under Cartoon, Literature.
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top