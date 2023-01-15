Star Dust for Capitalism’s Money-Making Geoengineering!

You and I, dear reader, if you are of the composition of say Rosa Parks, or Rachel Carson, MLK, Paul Robeson, Angela Davis (or, fill in the social justice champion of your choice), did not sign up for this, or approve of it, or okayed it in our name:

Some researchers who have long studied the technology are deeply troubled that the company, Make Sunsets, appears to have moved forward with launches from a site in Mexico without any public engagement or scientific scrutiny. It’s already attempting to sell “cooling credits” for future balloon flights that could carry larger payloads. Several researchers MIT Technology Review spoke with condemned the effort to commercialize geoengineering at this early stage. Some potential investors and customers who have reviewed the company’s proposals say that it’s not a serious scientific effort or a credible business but more of an attention grab designed to stir up controversy in the field. (A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate)

There are so many words and concepts that can be leveled against these people, and there are literally millions of millionaires and billionaires and the legions of BlackRock/Forbes/City of London/JP Morgan Chase/Blackstone economic hitmen and hitwomen on board with pummeling planet earth, planet people, planet biodiversity with their venereal disease of the spirit. Economicus-Sapiens.

Many of my colleagues and I believe that our global civilization is on an economic path that is environmentally unsustainable, one that is leading us toward economic decline and eventual collapse… Our global situation is incredibly challenging today because of the adoption of the western economic model (e.g., materialism, consumerism, and throw-away mentality) throughout much of the developed and developing economies of the world. (Kitty Hawk Apollo 14 lunar captain, Edgar Mitchell — inspired by Robert Hunziker’s Dissident Voice piece, “Astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s “State of the Planet” Message Revisited”)

Robert cites a bunch of UFO activity in 2022: LiveScience article — “US Military Reports ‘several hundred’ UFO Sightings in 2022, Pentagon Officials Claim” — “UFO reports from U.S. military personnel are flooding the government’s new All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The U.S government’s brand-new UFO-tracking office has been open for half a year, but business is already booming.”

We talk about that in a minute.

Imagine, the idea of all of us being connected through quantum mechanics, molecular consciousness, those waves and particles that we in our ignorance call instinct and ESP. You do not have to go onto the Internet too long to find dogs, with cameras and mics in the house, getting excited and sensing master coming home, with these tools tracking their activity when the “masters” are on their way, or about to get on their way, miles from home, at random times, before getting inside the car and putting pedal to the metal.

Do you feel a connection to a tree, a coral reef, a crow, an eagle, a forest? Get real and belief you and I and those places are all masses of energy, molecules, waves, and consciousness, making a stew of humanity, a whole smorgassborg of the universe.

Dr. Mitchell founded Noetics Foundation to investigate consciousness, ongoing for 38 years, eventually coming up with a quantum hologram. “The universe is self-organizing, intelligent, creative, trial and error interactive learning participatory informationally nonlocally interconnected evolving quantum system. . . . “Energy, we know is the foundation of all matter; information is the foundation of knowing. Both were present at the moment of creation, whether in a big bang, or in a continuous process of creation in galaxies. It is likely that just as energy produced the physical structure that we recognize as waves and particles, in our macro-world, the seeds of consciousness were also present to produce awareness and intentionality.” Ibid, p. 196. (Source: Edgar D. Mitchells’ Consciousness Presentation, University of Advancing Technologies induction into the Leonardo DaVinci Society for The Society of Thinking, 2011; from the Hunziker piece)

Recall, the peace makers. The lovers of humanity and planet. For now, his is the time of the prince of peace — “Jesus Christ is called the Prince of Peace because He restores every broken relationship, provides a well-ordered and balanced life, and offers the assurance of eternal life.”

Was his message going out globally, through galaxies? And, those who received and saw peace as peace, were they enough to stunt the ones who see war as peace?

We are at war with cultures, language, people, planet. War, so we need new connections to peace, more peace makers. NOW.

Think about what the “economy” means: it’s war against nature . . . . the driving force of Civilization after we pummeled our hunter and gatherer lives, after mother culture was fenced off for wheat and meat and forced labor and disharmony.

“There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with people. Given a story to enact that puts them in accord with the world, they will live in accord with the world.” “The gazelle and the lion are enemies only in the minds of the Takers. The lion that comes across a herd of gazelles doesn’t massacre them, as an enemy would. It kills one, not to satisfy its hatred of gazelles but to satisfy its hunger, and once it has made its kill the gazelles are perfectly content to go on grazing with the lion right in their midst.” (Daniel Quinn’s “Ishmael.”)

Ahh, the collective consciousness of humanity, with that belief in our interconnectedness, oh where oh where is that now in this world of planned pandemics, bioweapons from hell, or ferrets a la bat cornonavirus manipulation? All those bioweapons labs in Ukraine, run by the DOD/CIA, and alas, that precautionary principle and do no harm ethos?

In a world of PayDay loans (as in loan sharking) and one where a fine of a $1000 for front yard grass too long, or homes and land forefeitured for back taxes unpaid, for all the uglinesss of millions spent on ZioAzovNaziLensky to get into jets for shopping sprees or photo ops with the Demons of Peace, the US Senate and US Congress and US Administration and the MIC, we are at a point where most people give up, hold up their hands, mutilated by materialism, and then tell me there’s nothing they can do about another trillion dollars for war, or nothing they can do about the homelessness issue, or climate disturbance, etc.

Hands in the air all the way to the Post-Christmas bargain basement sales.

I am hearing from so many people who are damaged, full of the trauma of capitalism, battered and stunted by daily living in a world of dog-eat-dog, where the concept of taking a village to raise a child and taking a village to protect the infirm, old and sick is laughed at. We can get a crypto coin guy a bail hearing for $250 million, and we can see the obscenities of the Wolves of Wall Street dictating who and when and how we, the 80 Percent, pay pay pay for their dirty deals, and we can get Sunday Un-News shows yammering on and on on why there is a food crisis, why there is an energy crisis, and on and on, but what do we really need to solve the problems. We need economics under the umbrella of people, planet, biology, equity.

Steady State Economics, as the Apollo 14 pilot might have advocated:

A steady state economy features relatively stable size. It is ideally established at a size that leaves room for nature and provides high levels of human wellbeing. The term typically refers to a national economy, but it can also be applied to the economy of a city, region, or the entire planet. The size of an economy is generally determined by multiplying population by the amount that each person consumes. This quantity in a steady state economy neither grows nor contracts from year to year. Herman Daly, the dean of ecological economics, defines a steady state economy as… “an economy with constant stocks of people and artifacts, maintained at some desired, sufficient levels by low rates of maintenance throughput, that is, by the lowest feasible flows of matter and energy from the first stage of production to the last stage of consumption.” (Source)

This equitable concept, please believe, is not the wet dream of Kissinger or the World Economic Forum or the Billionaire Gates Class who want all nature under their control, as we are useless eaters to them. This steady state economy is not the Faustian bargain of eugenics, not of one world government controlling Big Brother AI-VR-AR style, not the sort of one NeoLiberal Dictator determining who gets what, where we live, how much space is too much space, for us etc. It is, however, an economy of peace and leaver mentality, this classic connectivity, the interconnectedness of us, the universe, with the mountains, forests, plains, wetlands, coral reefs, and on and on. Again, the Apollo pilot:

Mitchell listed critical planetary boundaries under siege: (1) rapid population growth beyond sustainability: 1 billion in 1804, 2 billion in 1927, 3 billion in 1960, 8 billion in 2022; (2) degradation of life-sourcing ecosystems; (3) excessive resource depletion such as shrinking forests; (4) eroding soils; (5) failing freshwater resources; (6) more frequent crop-withering heat waves; (7) collapsing fisheries; (8) expanding desertification; (9) frequency of extraordinary powerful storms; (10) shrinking natural resources; (11) melting glaciers.

Again, thinking and acting globally, but also being and believing as a nationstate, and binding cultures and languages as closely to what a people’s history and family tree are worth. Out with the dirty and old, but in with the retrofitted, in with the classic and the things that make sense for clean air, clean water, clean soil, peace and as diseas-free as possible.

But letting science run amok, well, that is the current state, and the economists and propagandists and marketers are believing in their own religious cultism capacity to pull the wool over the collective eyes of us, the 80 Percent.

“The current state of science is not good enough … to either reject, or to accept, let alone implement” solar geoengineering, wrote Janos Pasztor, executive director of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative, in an email. The initiative is calling for oversight of geoengineering and other climate-altering technologies, whether by governments, international accords or scientific bodies. “To go ahead with implementation at this stage is a very bad idea,” he added, comparing it to Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s decision to use CRISPR to edit the DNA of embryos while the scientific community was still debating the safety and ethics of such a step. Shuchi Talati, a scholar in residence at American University who is forming a nonprofit focused on governance and justice in solar geoengineering, says Make Sunset’s actions could set back the scientific field, reducing funding, dampening government support for trusted research, and accelerating calls to restrict studies.

These are very fragile times, and if indeed there is more UFO “activity” for 2022, I wonder what those star people are seeing in us? All those radio and television signals beaming out into space of Hitler, of the killing fields of World War I and II, and Vietnam, and the genocides throughout just the last 122 years. And now, all that negative energy coming from the Nulands, Kagans, Blinkens, Zelenky’s, this Hebrewization of war-economics-poverty, and then all those useless generals and CIA, both the political parties, goy or Jew, it doesn’t matter.

This nuclear posturing by Biden, and now talk of winning and controlling a controlled strategic nuclear strike into Russia, we can you imagine the universe feeling the pain of Homo bellum (war) never learning, always destroying, until we have every fetus incubating inside human or mammal or other species with dozens of forever chemicals, PCBs, hormone disruptors, neuro-destroying toxins. Star people cranking up at light speed, they know the sickenss of this dominant species.

Shall I repeat how destructive this species is, without the Prince of Peace or MLK or the lot of them being listened to and shepherding us into a state of collective whole consciousness? Neurotoxicity occurs when the exposure to natural or manmade toxic substances (neurotoxicants) alters the normal activity of the nervous system. This can eventually disrupt or even kill neurons, key cells that transmit and process signals in the brain and other parts of the nervous system.

Is that not the definition of insanity for star people? There is no way the star people had anything to do with Mayan temples, as the Mayans destroyed their civilization because they wanted plaster for the pyramids and buildings. Burning down the low slung jungle and forests to produce lime. There is no way in hell any star person, and Rosewell alien would shepderd that as their goal. The thin epidermis of our atmosphere, the fragility of the combo of nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and the rest, whew, only star people would know THEN burning recklessly would punch holes into our life giving and live enhancing heavens.

Law of time, and the noesphere. Go to my blog, and look for Charles Miller and the Law of Time Interview.

Here is another hyper-fear but creative look at how to get out of this mess: (Elizabeth G. Boulton, PhD)

I’ll take all this with a grain of lithium salt, as we know the greenies like 350.org and Bill McKibben as all for Biden-Blinken-KIagan-Nuland warmongering. Read Matthew Ehret:

Prince Charles has just given the world 18 months to save the world. Over the past years, the prince and his father (among other inbred aristocrats of Europe) have taken an incredible interest in the safety of the earth from the pollution emitting machines who greedily consume and reproduce without any consideration for Mother Gaia. In recent months this green transformation of the globe has taken the form of the “Green New Deal” promoted in the U.S. by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. A children’s campaign endorsed by pope Francis and led by Greta Thunberg has spread across Europe and America while a Billionaires Club under the guidance of Al Gore, and George Soros is funding a Sunrise Movement to fight global warming. Is this passion to save the planet from humanity genuine? Do these oligarchs and billionaires really care so much that their support for a Green New Deal is as benevolent as the media portrays… or is something darker at play? To answer these questions, we will have to first quickly review what the Green New Deal IS, then where it came from and then finally what its architects have stated they wish to accomplish with its implementation. (source)

Again, science, with no limits, with no deep holism, without any regard for consequences is devilish. But expecting Indians and nations in Africa to stay in the mud, in huts, with no technology that the West has, is the ultimate of racism.

Writing his 1982 “There are no Limits to Growth” as an early publication of the Club of Life, LaRouche wrote: “It is not the growth of industry which destroys the world’s forests. In most cases, the cause is a lack of industrial output, a lack of good industrial management of the ecosphere. Over the past fifteen years, the greatest single cause for destruction of the world’s “ecology” has been the toleration of the policies demanded by the so called “ecologists,” the so-called “neo-Malthusians” of the Club of Rome, of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), of the World Wildlife Fund, the Aspen Institute, the Ford Foundation, the ‘Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. Sierra Club, and so forth and so on. We are not putting enough industrially-produced energy, in the form of water management, chemicals, and so forth, into the farming of the Earth’s biosphere. At the same time, we are using biomass for fuel and other “traditional” uses, in cases we should be using nuclear-generated energy supplies, and using modern, industrially produced materials in place of timber for housing and so forth.”

Case closed now. There is no balance, no alternative view, not robust critical thinking, no deep teach-in’s, no debates, no smart people with different perspectives in the same room. The only way to harmonize the quantum us is to bring us back into dialogue, health, peace. Until then, we will be held captive by the monsters, and you know who they are: So, climate change, and no new deal for nature, and really this lock up of the world for the West is the same chavanism of the West and Russia. There is no Plan E for a planet run by Hollywood, Banks, Military, Media, Billionaires, Rotten Digital Gulags.

Our natural world is facing the most serious threats she has ever known.

At the forefront is the accelerating loss of biodiversity, upon which all life depends.

Worse still, this very real threat is now being marketed and exploited in order to reboot the global economy.

​Behind the call for a New Deal for Nature—recently rebranded Nature Positive, also referred to as a Global Deal for Nature, a Global Goal for Nature, or a Paris Agreement for nature—lie the world’s most powerful capitalist interests, behavioural change organisations such as Avaaz, and big conservation NGOs such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) who partner with the world’s biggest polluters.

Human rights violators WWF lead the charge for this deal, which essentially consists of a neocolonial land grab from the most self-sufficient peoples on the planet, principally in Africa and Asia.