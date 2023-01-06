“Invest” in the Future: GMOs, Round-Up Ready Babies!

Oh, the fun of these major Mafia Corporations, and the fun of the paid-off media, and the fun of the Polluted Press, and the fun of the Colonized Public, and the Fun of Billionaires like Gates who have invested billions into genetically modified germs and seeds and Round-Up Ready Death.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease involving several protein mutations in glycine-rich regions with limited treatment options. 90-95% of all cases are non-familial with epidemiological studies showing a significant increased risk in glyphosate-exposed workers. In this paper, we propose that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup®, plays a role in ALS, mainly through mistakenly substituting for glycine during protein synthesis, disruption of mineral homeostasis as well as setting up a state of dysbiosis. Mouse models of ALS reveal a pre-symptomatic profile of gut dysbiosis. This dysbiotic state initiate a cascade of events initially impairing metabolism in the gut, and, ultimately, through a series of intermediate stages, leading to motor neuron axonal damage seen in ALS. Lipopolysaccharide, a toxic by-product of dysbiosis which contributes to the pathology, is shown to be statistically higher in ALS patients. In this paper we paint a compelling view of how glyphosate exerts its deleterious effects, including mitochondrial stress and oxidative damage through glycine substitution. Furthermore, its mineral chelation properties disrupt manganese, copper and zinc balance, and it induces glutamate toxicity in the synapse, which results in a die-back phenomenon in axons of motor neurons supplying the damaged skeletal muscles. (source)

It’s the gut, baby, the entire shooting match is tied to the biome of the stomach, intestines, a la hormones, that endrocrine system, but, heck, why not pour more Velveta on those Doritos and wash it down with that Pepsi while having that Blue Tooth inserted with all those 4, 5, 6 G EMF’s moving around the world? New cancers in the salivary glands? Right, the world does get better with super living with chemistry and forever chemicals.

Again, too much information is a downer, and this post-doc level writing is for the birds, or nerds. That’s the sickness of our times — more and more speciliazation at the sub-atomic level, and more and more general malaise and muddled brains. Whew.

The question is too much for the corporations: “Does Glyphosate Acting as a Glycine Analogue Contribute To ALS?” Here are the keywords: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Glyphosate; Glycine; Fructose; Superoxide dismutase; Mitochondria; Motor neurons; Stress granules; RNA binding proteins

Here, the subheadings: Glyphosate acting as a Glycine Analogue; Evidence of a Link between Pesticides and ALS; Metabolic Disturbances; Gut Dysbiosis; Sulfur Dysbiosis; Mineral Imbalances; Progressive Neuromuscular System Failure; Muscle Failure; Glutamate Excitotoxicity in Synapses; LPS, SALS and Protein Disruption; GGGGCC Repeat Expansion; Collagen in ALS; ALS as an Autoimmune Disease; A Role for Epigenetics.

Ahh, the metabolic disturbances caused by the toxins in the food system, in the frying pans, in the elements used in vaccines and experimental shots. All the Gut dysbiosis, and all the sugars, all the heavy metals, all the brain-guy disturbances, all the leaky gut sydrome sufferers, all the IBS and Chron disease sufferers, all the fatty liver sufferers.

You would think this would be a global multiple headed Hydra of pandemics. From sperm, to egg, to fetus, to child, to teen, to adult, to old person, the amazing connection of those better living through chemistry profits, and our collective health. Nah, it pays to not know:

In the fall of 2014, as voters in Oregon and Washington were poised to vote on whether genetically engineered foods should be labeled, industry allies grew worried about Monsanto’s plan to feature scientists in ads for the anti-labeling campaign. “I’m a little skeptical that a letter with a lot of scientist signatures will be enough to counter the flood of fear mongering,” Val Giddings, the former vice president of the biotechnology trade association, wrote to Monsanto’s Lisa Drake.[1] Giddings suggested the company instead consider creating “TV spots featuring attractive young women, preferably mommy farmers” to persuade voters to vote against labeling requirements. Drake shot down that idea: “Doesn’t poll as well as credible third party scientists,” she told Giddings. “I know [it is] hard to believe but I have seen the poll results myself … and that is why the campaigns work the way they do.”[2]

Monsanto’s PR helpers strategize about how to defeat GMO labeling:

Indeed, the “voices of authority” — especially academic experts — receive the highest marks on trust, according to global surveys.[3] In this context, the growing private-sector influence over universities, and land grant institutions in particular, is concerning. From 1970 to 2014, public funding to land grant universities for agricultural research and development grew by just 20 percent, while private funding grew by 193 percent to $6.3 billion, according to an analysis from the Agricultural Policy Analysis Center.[4] Today, hundreds of millions of dollars flow from agribusiness, including pesticide companies, into land grant universities in the United States. This funding is used to sponsor buildings,[5] endow professorships and pay for research, according to an analysis from the public interest group Food and Water Watch.[6] “The influence this money purchases is enormous,” the Food and Water Watch analysis concluded. “Corporate money shifts the public research agenda toward the ambitions of the private sector, whose profit motivations are often at odds with the public good.” (source)

It’s only 103 pages with 579 citations/footnotes. Come on, people, this is your baby’s future, your fetus’s future, your own future! Too much information is too much anxiety, so we are here, now, GAD, general anxiety disorder, and then, the merchants of propaganda, the Goebbels, Bernays, Mengele, the entire dirty culprits in the Faustian Bargain and the Eichmann Trap.

This is a powerful army of tanks — The report also exposes the dirty pesticide industry propaganda industry:

Seven front groups named in Monsanto’s documents spent $76 million in a five-year period pushing corporate disinformation, including attacks on scientists.

Six industry trade groups named in Monsanto’s documents spent more than $1.3 billion over the same five years, including for PR and lobbying to influence regulation over glyphosate. (source)

Do you kind reader need a recap on all the dirty souls in political office, then in the revolving door to the corporate boardrooms, and then into lobbying groups, and then into media, and then into academia, and even into the courts, including the highest corrupt courts of the land, SCOTUS? Come on, do your due deligence and see the who’s who of corporate crime in and out of public office.

Do you need English and Planning Majors like me to be the town crier? Come on, you smart Yankees and Confederates, do some justice to the k12 education you supposedly got (snicker). All you college grads, do some deep ethical thinking about the courses and matriculations you have taken and achieved (snicker snicker, follow the money).

Again, every single millionaire and billionaire is a public-private welfare queen of the highest order: Read, Public Research, Private Gain!

I’ve talked about literacy, about functional illiteracy, then of course, there are those who fail to read, and then the atrophied minds of those who fail to use even one percent of the brain matter. Consumo Pethicus Sapiens . . . .! The idiots in Congress, the Senate, the Revolving Uniparty Administrations! When you hate truth, when you hate “the government of, for, by the people,” we are here, in 2023!

Do you need charts and graphics to get it that the USA is run by a Corporate Fascist Monster?

You want just one school, on the agricultural Mafia Money Pipeline, in chart form?

You want to check out how many majors in the undergraduate realm get hush and PR and marketing money from the Fortune 5000? Imagine, University of Washington, where I did some union organizing (with many slammed doors in my face):

Oh, dudes and dudettes, believe you me, here, a ranking of the top 20 colleges in USA with the most majors: Source! Just how man provosts and deans and institutional managers want students and faculty alike to shut their traps when researching anc criticizing this bribery racket, and it is a racket that also is funneled through these Fortune 5000 thieves’ non-profit, philanthropy, giving offshoots.

Then you have this scam, US News and World Report’s Best Universities of 2022. Here, the graduate schools and their top majors: Marketing Junk!

Oh, those Ivory Towers:

Then, of course, those vaunted eight continuing criminal organizations, the League of Ivy:

So, what’s it take? A master’s degree in science communications? An engineering degree? A PhD with post-doc work? Ten professional journal publications? A hundred? Common sense? Understand the precautionary principle? Getting systems thinking under your belt by age 16, or 20? Do no harm, the oath for doctors, tatooed on your forearm if you are in the medical field? Repetition of the so-called scientific principles of ALWAYS questioning hypothesis? Or, what about just following the money and understanding what outside influences are in any profession?

And that paper you are going to read? Just realize that ALS is just ONE outfall of this dirty toxin, glyphosate, which is so close to the progenitor, Agent Orange:

A Real-life Toxic Avenger — She lost (sic) four children in a very suspicious fire on their property when she was delivering bread to a neighbor.

From her book, A Bitter Fog, what those sprays do to people:

Where the road skirted the riverbank, overhanging shore and water, they directed their hoses into the water, inadvertently spraying the four children fishing down below. The truck moved on, leaving the children gasping in a wet mist that clung to their skin and clothing. With smarting skin, tearing eyes, burning mouths, throats and noses, they stumbled home. By nightfall, all four were sick.

If the Bill of Rights contains no guarantee that a citizen shall be secure against lethal poisons distributed whether by private individuals or by public officials, it is surely only because our forefathers, despite their considerable wisdom and foresight, could conceive of no such problem.

— Rachel Carson, author of Silent Spring, p 13

Or go here, DV again: “Agrochemical Apocalypse: Interview with Environmental Campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason” by Colin Todhunter, Check out other articles where Rosemary is quoted: HERE.

So, yep, what does it take for us ALL to get involved with what is vitally important – our own health, our children’s health, friends’ and family members’ health? Jan. 6 hearings? Pelosi bowing out? Zelensky and his Soft Shoe Show? What is it that will move the needle in this time of multiple plagues? Again, this is just ALS:

We have shown how a cascade beginning with gut dysbiosis, progressing to liver disease, muscle failure, and, finally, wide-spread damage to motor neurons in the spinal column, can lead to a diagnosis of ALS after several decades of chronic exposure to glyphosate. Other NDG diseases have considerable overlapwith ALS in terms of the characteristic feature of misfolded pro-teins accumulating in inclusion bodies in nervous tissues. We believe that glyphosate is a strong factor in the alarming rise inmultiple NDGs well beyond ALS. Especially given the insidious and destructive effects that glyphosate can be expected to induce through substitution for glycine during protein synthesis, regulatory agencies should seriously consider banning glyphosateusage to control weeds or for any other purpose.

Lois Gibbs and Love Canal. Karen Silkwood? Rachel Carson? What’s it going to take? US Marines? “Semper Fidelis or Das Kapital Uber Alles: From Eisenhower to Trump!” (DV)

Studies have shown that water contamination at Camp Lejeune has been linked to these injuries:

Bladder Cancer

Cardiac Birth Defects

Kidney Cancer

Kidney Disease

Leukemia

Liver Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Parkinson’s Disease

Systemic Sclerosis/scleroderma

Additional injuries that may be linked to the water contamination are:

Breast Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Hepatic Steatosis

Brain/CNS Cancers

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Rectal Cancer

Female Infertility

Lung Cancer

Miscarriage

Aplastic Anemia and other Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Neurobehavioral Effects

End Note: The news about this poison just keeps coming out: “Glyphosate pathways to modern diseases VI: Prions, amyloidoses and autoimmune neurological diseases”