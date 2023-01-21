Historic Population Decline

by Dongsheng News / January 21st, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• GDP increased 3% in 2022
• Historic population decline
• Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the last month
• The ‘Three Body Problem’ debuts on TV

