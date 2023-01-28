Google Hides the Main Reason for America’s Arming of Ukraine

On Wednesday, January 25th, at 5:52 UTC, Reuters headlined “U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022.” After more than 24 hours, at 22:00 UTC on the 26th, a Google search for that Reuters headline produced “Your search – “U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022” – did not match any documents.” Five hours later, at 2:37 UTC on the 27th, the findings were “Your search – ‘U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022’ – did not match any documents.” — exactly the same thing.

If that news wasn’t actually published anywhere, then all of the ‘news’-media fail their most-basic obligation to the public: to provide facts that are crucial in order for the public to understand — instead of to mislead the public to misinterpret and misunderstand — the most important news of the day: to misunderstand the events that are shaping our future history.

If, instead, that news was published somewhere but Google refused to produce a find of that extremely important news-report, then Google fails its most-basic obligation to the public, because it’s not letting the public understand the world; it is instead hiding crucial important facts so as to encourage misunderstanding.

So, I then did a Yandex search for that headline, “U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022,” and it found only four finds, which were the Reuters direct news-report, plus three obscure appearances of that headline, one from Moldova, one from Vietnam, and one from Poland — nothing at all mainstream or even ‘alt-news’ anywhere. And, five hours later, it was the same four finds plus two more — one from Tanzania, and the other an obscure personal-finance site, neither of which two additional sites, when I clicked onto it, actually had that headline or news-report on it.

Yandex isn’t American but Russian. Its main person and founder is the Russian-Maltese-Israeli (all three citizenships) billionaire Arkady Volozh who resigned as the company’s CEO on 30 December 2022 because he had been sanctioned by the EU for being a Russian billionaire who had kept his Russian citizenship and residence after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

As for Google, it was, behind the scenes, founded and is controlled by the Pentagon, CIA, and some Stanford University professors.

So far as I can tell from those two Web-searches, that Reuters news-report, which like all such had been sent out from that news-agency to thousands of news-media around the world, wasn’t published by any of them.

It’s remarkable but — otherwise than here — unremarked-upon. And, though investors in America’s suppliers to the military benefit from controlling their markets (the U.S Government and its ‘allies’ or vassal-nations), the actual performance of the U.S. military ever since the end of WW II (in places such as Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and many others) has been poor. When profits instead of the nation’s actual defense are the main motivation for a nation’s military expenditures, enormous waste and a stunningly unsucessful military are the result. For example, Russia, where the Government controls the corporations that make its weapons, spends one-twentieth what the U.S. does on its military, but no one would say that its military is only one-twentieth as effective.

A good case can be made that this Ukraine-war boom in American-made military-equipment sales is the main immediate aim of the individuals who control U.S.-and-allied countries. Maybe that’s the reason why the Reuters news-report is, evidently, unpublishable, at least in any mainstream ‘news’-medium, or by any search-engine. Otherwise, it’s just a total mystery, why it went unpublished (except by Reuters itself).