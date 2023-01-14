Fauci’s Lies, Self-driving Car Accidents, Assisted Suicide, and More

“In 2021, only 486 people died using California’s assisted suicide program, but that same year in Canada, 10,064 used MAID to die that year. MAID has now grown so popular that Canada has both anti-suicide hotlines to try and stop people killing themselves, as well as pro-suicide hotlines for people wanting to end their lives…
“Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a well-known vaccinologist who served on the data monitoring committee charged with ensuring the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, previously worked as a paid consultant and advisor to Pfizer.”