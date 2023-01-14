Fauci’s Lies, Self-driving Car Accidents, Assisted Suicide, and More

by Mickey Z. / January 14th, 2023

Click here to read “7 Facts Fauci Knew But Hid From the Public”

Click here to read more about this Tesla accident.

Click here to read more about California’s descent into digital slavery.

Here’s what Canada is trying to normalize:

The Truth Barrier

Daily Mail UK Reports: Two MDs In Canada Have Euthanized 700 People Between Them, And Raved About How Satisfying It Was
“In 2021, only 486 people died using California’s assisted suicide program, but that same year in Canada, 10,064 used MAID to die that year. MAID has now grown so popular that Canada has both anti-suicide hotlines to try and stop people killing themselves, as well as pro-suicide hotlines for people wanting to end their lives…
Read more

“Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a well-known vaccinologist who served on the data monitoring committee charged with ensuring the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, previously worked as a paid consultant and advisor to Pfizer.”

Read the full article here.

Mickey Z. is the creator of a podcast called Post-Woke. You can subscribe here. He is also the founder of Helping Homeless Women - NYC, offering direct relief to women on New York City streets. Spread the word. Read other articles by Mickey.

This article was posted on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 8:01am and is filed under Disinformation, Technology, Vaccines.