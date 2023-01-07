End of Peak Cases of COVID-19

News on China No. 130

by Dongsheng News / January 7th, 2023

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• End of peak cases of COVID-19
• U.S. boycott affects energy transition
• Huawei makes progress in 10nm microchip manufacturing
• World’s largest national park system

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 8:16am and is filed under China, COVID-19, Energy, Environment, Video.