“Amazon Clinic” is Here

Healthcare without the health or the care

by Mickey Z. / January 21st, 2023

Someone forwarded me an email they got. It starts out with the image above and then continues with this:

We’re the prey. “Convenience” is the bait. And they never stop collecting data.

But the choice is still ours.

