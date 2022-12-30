Zelensky’s Road to Washington

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink are preparing to turn a profit on the destruction of Ukraine.
“Blackrock to Take Zelenskyy’s Panhandling Act to the Next Level.”
How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe Benjamin Abelow
One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, VOL.1 Whitney Webb
Secret Power: WikiLeaks and Its Enemies Stefania Maurizi
A Participatory Economy Robin Hahnel
The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution Nils Melzer
One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 2: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Organized Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein Whitney Webb
The Trillion Dollar Silencer: Why There Is So Little Anti-War Protest in the United States Joan Roelofs
Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union Scott Ritter
The Destiny of Civilization: Finance Capitalism, Industrial Capitalism or Socialism Michael Hudson
Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Ramzy Baroud and Ilan Pappe
by Allen Forrest / December 30th, 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink are preparing to turn a profit on the destruction of Ukraine.
“Blackrock to Take Zelenskyy’s Panhandling Act to the Next Level.”
This article was posted on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 8:05am and is filed under Cartoon, Crime, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
All content © 2007-2022 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top