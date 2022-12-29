When Conspiracy Theorists are Most Dangerous



A discussion featuring Sasha Latypova, an ex-pharma/biotech professional with 25 years of experience in clinical trials, clinical technologies and regulatory approvals, about the role of the Department of Defense and National Security Council in deploying biowarfare agents marketed as “vaccines” on the US and global population.

