Urumqi Fire and New Covid Outbreak

by Dongsheng News / December 3rd, 2022

This week’s News on China in 2 minutes.

• Urumqi Fire and new Covid outbreak
• Pop singer sentenced to 13 years in prison
• Local elections in Taiwan
• New findings from the frontal region of the brain

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:43am and is filed under China, COVID-19, Crime, Justice, Lockdown, Science, Taiwan, Video.