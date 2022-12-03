The Veracity of Vaccine Makers

“UK Column Interview Regarding mRNA Injections Fraud.”

Recent interview with UK column discussing prototype countermeasures injected into billions of people worldwide under the pretense that they are “medicines”. No medical product regulations that apply to these shots. The shots are produced, owned and distributed by the Department of Defense in the US and other military departments world wide and are property of the DOD until they are injected into people. Do not comply.

