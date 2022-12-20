The US Egged on the Coup in Peru

Update: As resistance to coup continues, Peru’s judiciary extends detention of Pedro Castillo by 18 months. The decision comes as nationwide protests demanding Castillo’s immediate release and reinstatement enter a second week. At least 21 people have been killed in the protests, which have faced repression.

— TRNN

The move by Pedro Castillo to dissolve Congress ahead of a third impeachment motion seems to be the result of a pressure campaign with support from the US.

On December 7, 2022, Pedro Castillo sat in his office on what would be the last day of his presidency of Peru. His lawyers went over spreadsheets that showed Castillo would triumph over a motion in Congress to remove him. This was going to be the third time that Castillo faced a challenge from the Congress, but his lawyers and advisers—including former Prime Minister Anibal Torres—told him that he held an advantage over the Congress in opinion polls (his approval rating had risen to 31 percent, while that of the Congress was just about 10 percent).