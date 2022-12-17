The Absolute Worst People on Earth: War Profiteers?

Ahh, the lords of war, and the companies’ stocks going up up up. Look at these thieves, Lockhead Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman.

Ahh, petal mines dropped by Ukraine forces on the Donbass:

“The West is silent as Ukraine targets civilians in Donetsk using banned ‘butterfly’ mines” by Eva Bartlett (Posted Aug 18, 2022)

Ukraine has good reason to believe it will not be held accountable for using them against civilians, given its Western backers’ and their allies’ penchant for using prohibited weapons on civilians without repercussions–including Agent Orange in Vietnam, depleted uranium in Iraq and Syria, and white phosphorous and dart bombs in Gaza. The fact the Western media turns a blind eye is also a boon to Kiev.

Here, the stock bonanza. The top military murder incorporated, listed above. That’s how Americans, and their retirement funds, and those pension funds, invest (sic) in. Respectively: Lockhead Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Northrup Grumman.

This is what occurs with Empire, and we know the UK, USA, Five Eyes, EU, all bought and sold by the lords of war. The other gender, right there as Lords of War.

These people are the absolute worst people in the world, along with the engineers and technologists and scientists who will do anything to get a grant cool million here, fifty mil there, for research into the tools of war. Anything to play god, play with humanity, play with the lethality of their wet horror dreams. Do not let the skirts and skinny jeans fool you. These are hardened, cold-hearted killers.

You can read that again. The idea is to proactively guesstimate the character and timing of oppositional narratives, and for the algorithms to produce NARRATIVE COUNTERMEASURES to stifle these embryonic developments of potential political opposition before they can even be coherently formulated and disseminated. If that’s not the exact image of a boot stamping on a human face forever, I really don’t know what is. And perhaps the most disturbing thing is that this entire project is (quite effectively, I might add) being sold in connection with narratives of liberalism. Of narratives pertaining to the increase of freedom, to the supplementing of individual agency, and to the bolstering of progress and human flourishing. (source)

Until we get this — dialing for war lords. One WNBA star for one Russian war lord who does business with EVERYONE:

And, the rot gut that is remote work for General Dynamics and others, I can attest, is so dispicable, since I have a family member who worked on General Dynamics web crap, internal local web design, and he was laid off recently, terminated, at age 62, after more than 20 years with the company.

No severance, and in Arizona, General Dynamics forces those laid off to apply for Arizona unemployment, but, somehow, after six months or three months, GD will pony up something? This relative would have just given up, but he’s jumping through the ugly unemployment hoops, which make a person feel like he or she is a scab, a loser. And, then, the PTO check comes, and so his unEmployment was denied.

So many class action lawsuits against General Dynamics:

Former General Dynamics workers can move forward as a class in their suit claiming the company didn’t give them enough notice that they were getting fired, a Virginia federal judge ruled, finding their claims don’t require individualized inquiry. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne said Monday that the workers’ claims that General Dynamics Information Technology violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to provide them at least a 60-day notice they were getting fired can be resolved on a classwide basis. “The GDIT policies in the record provide flexibility as to where the employees worked, and those policies apply to the class equally without the need for an individualized inquiry,” Judge Payne said. (source) (more)

Raytheon and Patriot missiles. I taught at Fort Bliss, home of the Patriot, “first to fire . . . .” English course, that is, effective writing as an Army contractor. Amazing how that $3.29 bolt for the shrouding, somewhere around 16 total, for each missile, ends up costing us hundreds of dollars each. The graft, the triple-dipping, the entire scam that is the revolving door of lords/murderers of war and the private welfare cheating companies is also part and parcel here.

https://youtu.be/4LCXKve29wg

The Ukrainian military is dropping anti-personnel mines over the city, violating: Protocol II of the Geneva Convention. Ottawa Treaty. Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Despite being banned under the UN Ottawa Treaty since 1997, thousands of anti-personnel mines litter the parks, streets, schools and homes in Donbass. Residents risk severe injuries and even death if they happen to accidentally stumble upon the tiny ‘petal’ mines. A ‘petal’ mine is a pressure-activated anti-personnel mine. It’s small and hard to see, making it the ‘vilest’ mine. Ukraine was reported to have disposed of some six million of these petal mines it had in service. But that is clearly not the case as it has been using them to bombard residential areas of Donetsk, Lugansk and other cities of Donbass for months. Dozens of civilians who accidentally came into contact with the landmines have been admitted to hospitals in Donbass. Emergency services, sappers and humanitarian personnel have been working hard to clear the neighbourhoods of the insidious explosive devices, while the Ukrainian army continues to bombard cities with the mines. Brave civilians help sappers to spot mines, some of them even learn de-mining techniques themself. It will take years to remove all of the mines, according to some experts. The Ukrainian army uses Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, which are able to throw more than 4,000 mines at a time. The documentary takes a look at the arduous mission of the de-mining campaign in Donbass. Victims of ‘petal’ mines talk about the injuries they received, while sappers describe their work on the ground and underwater. (documentary, of course, banned on YouCIATube)

Again, I have mentioned this endlessly: the military industrial complex is the finance-insurance-retail-manufacturing-food-banking-education-pharma-ag-energy-mining-chemical-science-engineering-surveillance-et al COMPLEX.