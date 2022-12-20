Plandemic?
by Allen Forrest / December 20th, 2022
Together, with a huge propaganda and brainwashing effort, the entire world – 193 UN member countries were called a covid risk – and WHO declared a pandemic — as we later found out, it was a plandemic — on 11 March 2020. Imagine! With only about 4,600 “cases” worldwide, the World Health Organization calls it a pandemic.
…
The entire UN system was, and is as of today, part and parcel of this worldwide fraud. Indeed, those government leaders, who did not follow the narrative, who defied the plandemic, risked severe ‘punishment’.
— Peter Koenig, “The Big Picture is Ignored in the Covid Debate,” Dissident Voice.
