Holding Big Pharma Accountable
by Allen Forrest / December 19th, 2022
The grand jury will investigate the potentially dangerous and deadly side effects the mRNA injections have had on Floridians. “DeSantis Announces Florida Grand Jury Investigation to Hold Vaccine Manufacturers Accountable,” Florida Standard, 13 December 2022.
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
