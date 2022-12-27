After a Fawning Netflix Doc, AOC Still Doesn’t Get It!

Oh, wouldn’t it be a fine thing in the neighborhood if this AOC went rogue, Independent Party, on her hands and knees, and apologizing:

I should have never supported any 350 (dot) org or Al Gore or Hollywood’s “new green deal” because it’s all smoke and mirrors and carbon credits and more millionaires and billionaires making hay on the big green lie

I should have called out the accused rapist Biden as “not in my name, not in my party,” early on and just weathered whatever storm would follow

I should have never supported one dime for Israel or the Hebrewization of Politics-Business-Media-Finance-Banking

I should have called out Pelosi for what she is — stock investor (sic) in war, chemicals, energy, and of course, recepient of inside trader dealing for her hubby

I should have brought Cynthia McKinney and Jill Stein into my fold

Oh, cry for me Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Iran: should have showed guts and not supported regime change

Should have called a Jewish Conspiracy Spade a Spade with the Maidan, with Nato, with EuroTrashLandia’s sickness and hate against Russia

Should have stood against corruption and thieving and murder and cancelling parties that Ukraine is all about

RE: Green as the New Black =

Resistance is imperative | A panel discussion on dismantling the “New Normal” nightmare

Cory Morningstar has very meticulously, and very brilliantly, analyzed the deep connections that Greta has to the many power-structures, all of which seek to change the world. This excellent research should be widely read.

But why Greta? Why her photo? The clue lies in what she really advocates – the Fourth Industrial Revolution, aka, the New Green Deal. This is, very simply, transhumanism, which is the creation of a bio-digital world, where technology merges with humanity.

The oft-heard mantra of the environmentalists, “Change Everything,” means changing what it means to be human, what it means to work, what it means to be free, what it means to live a happy life. In short, it is Neo-Eugenics – or, the improvement of humanity by way of technology. This gives a whole new meaning to Greta’s iconic phrase, “I want you to panic.”

Thunberg is the eldest of two girls and is the daughter of actor Svante Thunberg and opera singer Malena Ernman. She was born Jan. 3, 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden.

She is distantly related to Svante August Arrhenius, the first scientist to predict that carbon emissions would lead to global warming. He received the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1903, becoming the first Nobel laureate from Sweden. So an influence in Thunberg’s mindset might be understood.

Biden and Rape =

A NEW PIECE of evidence has emerged buttressing the credibility of Tara Reade’s claim that she told her mother about allegations of sexual harassment and assault related to her former boss, then-Sen. Joe Biden. Biden, through a spokesperson, has denied the allegations. Reade has claimed to various media outlets, including The Intercept, that she told her mother, a close friend, and her brother about both the harassment and, to varying degrees of detail, the assault at the time. Her brother, Collin Moulton, and her friend, who has asked to remain anonymous, both confirmed that they heard about the allegations from Reade at the time. Reade’s mother died in 2016, but both her brother and friend also confirmed Reade had told her mother, and that her mother, a longtime feminist and activist, urged her to go to the police.

Hebrews and Nazis = “Medvedev: Israel arms shipments to Ukraine will destroy relationship with Russia — ‘If they are supplied with weapons, then it is time for Israel to declare Bandera and Shukhevych their heroes.’”

Listen to Matt on how all of this is an Anglo Saxon conspiracy:

Pelosi =

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accrued millions from husband’s trades: report”

McKinney =

In April, U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney, D-Ga., got in a whole heap of trouble after she called for a thorough investigation of what George W. Bush knew before September 11 about the potential for the sort of terrorist attacks that would shake the nation and the world on that fateful day. McKinney is one of the most outspoken members of the current Congress and her statements were typically blunt. “We know there were numerous warnings of the events to come on September 11th,” she told a radio interviewer. “What did this administration know and when did it know it, about the events of September 11th? Who else knew, and why did they not warn the innocent people of New York who were needlessly murdered? … What do they have to hide?” McKinney’s call for a real investigation of what Bush knew — along with her parallel suggestion that it was necessary to conduct a review of possible war profiteering by members of the Bush administration and corporations with close ties to the president — drew a firestorm from pundits and partisans. By John Nichols

Jill Stein =

Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua =

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top Latin America advisor has admitted U.S. sanctions against Russia over Ukraine intentionally seek to hurt Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The United States imposed a series of harsh sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on February 21, and its subsequent military intervention in Ukraine on February 24. Juan S. González, Biden’s special assistant for Latin America and the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, made it clear that these coercive measures against Russia are also aimed at damaging the economies of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba have socialist governments that Washington has long tried to overthrow. All three currently suffer under unilateral U.S. sanctions, which are illegal according to international law. (Ben Norton)

Nuland and Kagan and Blinken and … =

Who is Victoria Nuland? Most Americans have never heard of her, because the U.S. corporate media’s foreign policy coverage is a wasteland. Most Americans have no idea that President-elect Biden’s pick for deputy secretary of state for political affairs is stuck in the quicksand of 1950s U.S.-Russia Cold War politics and dreams of continued NATO expansion, an arms race on steroids and further encirclement of Russia. Nor do they know that from 2003 to 2005, during the hostile U.S. military occupation of Iraq, Nuland was a foreign policy advisor to Dick Cheney, the Darth Vader of the Bush administration. You can bet, however, that the people of Ukraine have heard of neocon Nuland. Many have even heard the leaked four-minute audio of her saying “Fuck the EU” during a February 2014 phone call with the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt. During the infamous call on which Nuland and Pyatt appeared to be plotting to replace or undermine elected Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych, Nuland expressed her not-so-diplomatic disgust with the European Union for favoring former heavyweight boxer and austerity champ Vitali Klitschko to take over as prime minister, instead of the U.S. first choice, Artseniy Yatsenyuk, who indeed took power after Yanukovych was ousted about three weeks later. (source)

Hebrewization of Amerika? =

Although many of you have heard about its Trotskyite origins, the neoconservative movement as we know it today dates mainly from the 1960s. It was in that decade that you see the startling rise of Holocaust consciousness beginning with the Eichmann trial and the Oscar-winning movie Judgment at Nuremberg, both of which had a major impact not only on the Jewish community but on the general public here as well. These events were followed by the rise of the New Left, the Counter-Culture, and the anti-war and Black Power movements, as well as the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. All of these left a number of mainly—but by no means exclusively—Jewish public intellectuals and liberals feeling, in the words of Irving Kristol, “mugged by reality” in a way that launched them on a rightward trajectory. That trajectory gained momentum in the early 1970s, when the anti-war candidate, George McGovern, won the Democratic nomination for president, and when Israel seemed to teeter briefly on the edge of defeat in the early stages of the 1973 war, which itself was immediately followed by the Arab oil embargo. Two years later, the UN General Assembly passed the “Zionism is Racism” resolution, and U.S. power globally seemed in retreat after the collapse of its clients in Vietnam and the rest of Indochina. These all created a context in which neo-conservatism gained serious political traction. At this point, it may be useful to address an important ethno-religious issue. Neoconservatism has largely been a Jewish movement. By no means, however, are all neoconservatives Jewish. The late Jeane Kirkpatrick, former Education Secretary Bill Bennett, former CIA chief James Woolsey, and Catholic theologians Michael Novak and George Weigel are just a few examples of non-Jews who have played major roles in the movement. That said, it’s true that most neoconservatives are Jewish and, increasingly, Republican.

Ukraine and murder incorporated? =

“Ukrainian Regime Led by Media Darling Volodymyr Zelensky Kidnaps Student Dissidents, Bans Opposition Parties, Shuts Down Independent Media, Commits Egregious War Crimes and Imposes Regressive Labor Laws”

Oh, well, AOC is not made of that fiber, and she is not anything special, and she is a product of celebrity cultism, backroom dealing, and, well, who the hell would okay a Netflix documentary (sic) on her so, so short life?

And what does the DSA have to show for a half century of working within the Democratic Party? The party has abandoned any pretense to social reform, it has waged permanent war and overseen a massive growth in social inequality. The “realignment” strategy paved the way for the Democratic Party’s rapid movement ever further to the right. It succeeded in facilitating the Democrats’ adoption of identity politics, based on doling out privileged positions to corrupt representatives of various racial groups, and a more open acceptance of human rights imperialism. Ocasio-Cortez and the DSA are carrying forward their pro-imperialist, anti-communist traditions into the 21st century. Their main role, as expressed in the interview, is to serve as gatekeepers of the bourgeois political left, channeling social opposition into the Democratic Party and placing its left opponents beyond the pale. Those who fight to mobilize the working class (“class essentialism”) for a break with the Democratic Party are “cynical bad faith actors” who want to “destroy.” (source: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces socialists and praises Biden administration, Democratic Party”)

Note

My apologies for any false hope here: Oh well, just a thought experiment for my blog, really, just 15 minutes of ruminating. Now get back to your day! No room for beyond hope: by Derrick Jensen “Beyond Hope“!