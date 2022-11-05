Why “They” Want to End Cash

Governments around the world including the Canadian government are working in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to eliminate cash and implement a new financial payment system called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Unlike Bitcoin and other digital currencies not controlled by a central authority, CBDC would involve complete control of our money via constant surveillance and monitoring of our every move.
— “No Cashless Digital Prison”
Cashless society seems like an inevitable progression into an easier, faster and more convenient future. But this comes at a huge of cost of privacy and anonymity of cash payments, and freedom from control over people’s funds.
— “Cashless Society and the End of Freedom,” The Thinking Conservative