Why “They” Want to End Cash

by Allen Forrest / November 5th, 2022

Governments around the world including the Canadian government are working in conjunction with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to eliminate cash and implement a new financial payment system called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Unlike Bitcoin and other digital currencies not controlled by a central authority, CBDC would involve complete control of our money via constant surveillance and monitoring of our every move.
Cashless society seems like an inevitable progression into an easier, faster and more convenient future. But this comes at a huge of cost of privacy and anonymity of cash payments, and freedom from control over people’s funds.
— “Cashless Society and the End of Freedom,” The Thinking Conservative

