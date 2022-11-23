Were You Deceived?

There were more than a few people who scoffed at the COVID-19 scare pushed by governments, their compliant media, and Big Pharma. They were ridiculed as anti-vaxxers, more often than not erroneously. The virus was real, but the dangers posed to the masses, the lockdowns imposed to battle it, the useless mandated mask-wearing and the imposition of a vaccine of dubious efficacy and safety have been exposed as Establishment recklessness, a recklessness in which many billionaires made out like bandits while many of those living on the margins suffered.

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen , or visit Allen's website