There is evidence that points to the vaccinated being more likely to visit health care facilities.
“International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research” — “Taking account of the complexities of healthcare-seeking with measured covariates and outcomes, especially adverse health events, suggests that vaccination may be driving the increased need for non-routine office visits for specific health complaints.”
“Tim Robbins Apologizes to Unvaccinated for Being Wrong on Covid Policy.”
Targeting Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Study Results Counter to Government-Manipulated Narrative
There is evidence that points to the vaccinated being more likely to visit health care facilities.