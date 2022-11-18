Remember the Vaccine Scandal in Maryland?

(Of course you don't)

Let’s imagine a hypothetical scenario.

What if there was a time when the general population was being relentlessly coerced into taking a particular drug? How would you know what to do? Where would you turn for the necessary context? Surely you wouldn’t just take the shot without doing your homework… right? That would be irrational. And you wouldn’t blame others for being hesitant… right? That would be even more irrational. Logically, you’d look up a relatively recent, similar scenario to see what you can learn from it… right?

Well, in case you wind up in such an ugly situation, I’m happy to share such relevant context in advance:

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection. There are over 200 types of HPV and virtually everyone who has had sex will get it at some point. HPV has no cure but it self-clears 98 percent of the time. In very rare instances, it can cause cancer — usually cervical cancer.

This minor cancer risk can be prevented by regular pap smears. Still, a vaccine was developed anyway. Since cancers usually take years to develop, the vaccine’s effectiveness is unclear at best. As for safety, take a look at this:

This is a good time to introduce Josh Mazer of Maryland. Josh is not a radical and certainly not an “anti-vaxxer.” He wrote in a 2018 Capital Gazette article:

I am concerned about the marketing strategies being used statewide to aggressively promote Merck’s HPV vaccine. In January, a career public school nurse approached me to discuss her role in promoting the vaccine. She said that was being ‘forced’ to market it to 11- and 12-year-old kids at her school. She produced a set of letters outlining the policy, one on Maryland Department of Health (DOH), the other on Montgomery County Schools, letterhead.

Slide from HPV Symposium Ten Oaks, Maryland March 2018

Mazer went to work and learned that every school superintendent in Maryland received the DOH letter. It included phrases like:

“There is a critical public health issue of under-vaccination Maryland’s adolescents against Human Papillomavirus (HPV)”

“14 million people get infected each year posing a significant public health risk”

“It is imperative for age-eligible children to complete the HPV vaccination series while obtaining school-entry required vaccinations”

“There are 13,248 females and 13,796 males in Montgomery County that are of eligible age, 11 to 12 years old”

Mazer was told that “the letters are supported by data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)” but the CDC denied any knowledge of the letters. Mazer filed a Public Information Act request with the Prevention and Health Promotion Administration and here is some of what he learned:

Maryland’s rates of cervical cancer were in decline for years prior to the introduction of the vaccine

The vaccine itself has never been proven to prevent cancer

The vaccine — if it worked — would only protect against only 9 (out of 200+) strains of HPV

Cervical cancer incidence in Maryland is up 8 percent since the vaccine policy was enacted

44 percent of girls who get the shot are more likely to develop cervical lesions than those who do not

Finally, Mazer learned that the state health department received $91.6 million just since 2012 from pharmaceutical-funded non-profits to promote the HPV vaccine in Maryland.

Take a second and go back to read that last sentence one more time: The state health department received $91.6 million just since 2012 from pharmaceutical-funded non-profits to promote the HPV vaccine in Maryland.

Big Pharma bribed Maryland officials to use an “anti-cancer” vaccine that INCREASES the chances of young girls getting cancer. Related: A couple of the images I placed in this article are slides from a 2018 Maryland HPV Symposium. The slides show how physicians are financially rewarded for pushing the HPV “vaccine” on children.

Here is Mazer speaking at a Maryland school board meeting in late 2019 (3 minutes):

So, just a heads up: If you — by some unexpected fluke — find yourself being coerced into taking a vaccine, you might wanna ask a few questions before lining up for a jab.

It turns out that major pharmaceutical corporations along with licensed physicians are capable of lying to you — even if it can damage your health. Who knew?

So, keep this in mind. You’ll probably never have an injection imposed upon you without informed consent but hey, ya never know.