Pandemic Corruption

by Allen Forrest / November 3rd, 2022

“There is an urgent need to improve health policy to reduce corruption in the health sector during times of crisis.”
— Gonzalez-Aquines A and Kowalska-Bobko I1

COVID-19 pandemic “highlight[s] potential risks and opportunities for corruption — corruption that may undermine the response to the pandemic and deprive people of health care.”
— “Corruption and the Coronavirus,” Transparency International

  1. Addressing health corruption during a public health crisis through anticipatory governance: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. Front Public Health. 29 July 2022;10:952979. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2022.952979. PMID: 35968489; PMCID: PMC9372614. []
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 8:15am and is filed under Capitalism, Cartoon, Pandemics.