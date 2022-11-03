Pandemic Corruption

“There is an urgent need to improve health policy to reduce corruption in the health sector during times of crisis.”
— Gonzalez-Aquines A and Kowalska-Bobko I1
COVID-19 pandemic “highlight[s] potential risks and opportunities for corruption — corruption that may undermine the response to the pandemic and deprive people of health care.”
— “Corruption and the Coronavirus,” Transparency International
